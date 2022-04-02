Local Restaurants take part in 9th annual United We Dine

33.3 F
News Staff
United Way Of Greater ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region and 14 local eateries will partner once again for the 9th Annual United We Dine fundraising event on Friday, April 8th, 2022.

Each participating restaurant will donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to help support the work of over 30 local United Way partner agency programs.

The community is encouraged to dine at any of the following locations

Houston County

Montgomery County

United We Dine is a unique event that provides local restaurants with the opportunity to open their establishments for a more community-centered experience and gives patrons an easy way to help those in need.


United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region fights for the health, education, and financial stability of local citizens.  The nonprofit mobilizes partners in Montgomery County, Houston County, and Stewart County in a united effort to identify and respond to critical community needs. 

For more information, please contact the office at 931.647.4291 or visit www.liveunitedclarksville.org

