Tennessee Secretary of State Offers Tennessee Democratic Party “Incomplete” Voter File With One Week Until Early Voting

Nashville, TN – One of the Tennessee Democratic Party’s responsibilities is maintaining a voter database designed to assist candidates and organizations in educating and mobilizing voters for elections. In order to keep this database accurate, the TNDP relies on the Tennessee Secretary of State for regular voter file updates.

This is essential for supporting voters. For several months, the TNDP has been waiting on a very important voter file update: a voter file containing updated district lines. Each time the Party reaches out to the SoS, they respond that they are still compiling the data and the voter file is not updated.

Today, as the Party again requested the updated voter file, the SoS responded that it is not ready, but that the Party could sign a letter agreeing to receive an incomplete voter file. “We refuse to accept this incomplete voter file. The Party will not harbor inaccurate data, nor will it contribute to voter suppression by supplying inaccurate data to voters or candidates.” – Hendrell Remus, TNDP Chair

The SoS also responded that they have not finished and are prioritizing updating the “Go Vote TN” app. Voters, with one week until early voting begins, are unable to find out where they vote and decide who they’re voting for. “This is another attempt in a pattern by the Secretary of State to disenfranchise voters in Tennessee. To us, it appears that the Secretary of State is deliberately trying to impede the electoral process.” – Brit Bender, TNDP Executive Director

The Tennessee Democratic Party (TNDP) works to elect Democratic candidates who believe that all Tennesseans deserve a better future no matter who you are, what you look like, where you live, who you love, or how you pray.