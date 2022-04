Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, April 6th, at 5:52pm, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Officers responded to an injury crash involving multiple vehicles on Tiny Town Road in front of the Taco Bell near the intersection of Peachers Mill Road

The roadway is blocked and it is a major traffic hazard. CPD is asking the public to find an alternate route until they are able to clear the roadway.

There are no other details about the incident available at this time.