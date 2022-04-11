APSU This Week: Austin Peay State University President Mike Licaris to host Easter Egg Hunt at Archwood

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) President Mike Licari and his wife, Kirsten, will host this year’s Sigma Chi Easter Egg Hunt at their campus home, Archwood.

The hunt, which will be from 10:00am-10:45am on Saturday, April 16th, will feature more than 1,000 eggs, prize baskets, two bike giveaways, cookies, lemonade, and the Easter Bunny. The hunt is open to the public.

Storyboard Artist Jordan Koch to speak in Visiting Artist Speaker Series

Storyboard artist and character designer Jordan Koch will be the next guest in the Visiting Artist Speaker Series sponsored by the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA).

Koch has worked in the animation industry at places such as Disney Television Animation, Nickelodean Animation Studio, Warner Bros./Renegade Animation, Penguin Random House and Animation Magazine.

“Koch was an artist in Nickelodeon’s animated series “The Loud House” where he developed several key characters,” said Michael Dickins, chair of the Visiting Artist Speaker Committee. “Working in the animation industry for several years, he has gained notoriety through his efforts as a storyboard revisionist, artist and designer for various television series.”



He’ll speak via Zoom on Tuesday, April 12th at 6:00pm. Attendees should register at the livestream registration page.

APSU Art + Design celebrates student work with annual juried exhibition

The APSU Department of Art + Design will celebrate the end of the 2021-22 academic year with the 54th Annual Juried Student Exhibition. The professionally juried exhibition in The New Gallery runs through April 27th.

The exhibition will culminate with a reception and awards ceremony on April 27th from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. All are invited to attend the free ceremony.

The exhibition showcases the best artwork produced by students during the past year and allows students to participate in a professional exhibition where a qualified juror selects artwork and artistic merit awards.

The department will announce jury award winners – along with CECA Purchase Award and Summer Research Award recipients on April 27th at 5:30pm awards ceremony.

For more information on this exhibition, contact Michael Dickins, gallery director, at dickinsm@apsu.edu.

