15th Annual Sigma Chi Easter Egg Hunt was held Saturday at APSU

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, more than 150 kids came out for an Easter egg hunt on the lawn of the President’s mansion at Austin Peay State University (APSU).

“This is the 15th annual Sigma Chi Easter Egg Hunt, and it’s the first time it has been hosted by the president of the university,” Victor Felts said. “President Licari and Kirsten have been so gracious, and Kirsten has been very involved in the planning. She made 150 very creative Peeps treats, and dozens of cookies. She also handled all the decorations.”

Felts said the fraternity provided 1,000 Easter eggs and about a dozen prizes, including themed baskets, and two bicycles.



Felts continued, “The fraternity is very excited to be holding this year’s event at President Licari’s house. That’s a big deal.”



Sigma Chi’s Easter event averages 50 – 150 kids each year, depending on the weather. On Saturday, the side lawn was set up for kids under the age of three. The larger front lawn was for kids older than three.



“We have the great opportunity to host the APSU Easter egg hunt this morning,” APSU President, Dr. Michael Licari said. “We have a lot of great kids out here. The Easter bunny is here. There is face-painting, and lots of prizes for the kids to win. And, Sigma Chi has put out hundreds of eggs.

“They are the driver behind this, and they’ve done a great job. The men of that fraternity have turned out in force to make this possible. And, Kirsten with her good friend Maggie, prepared hundreds of treats for the kids to enjoy.”

Event organizer Taylor Norris barely avoided a false start in the ‘under three’ age group, but luckily managed a countdown and a fair start. However, 1,000 eggs were gathered in just two to three minutes once the eager egg hunters were given the okay.

“I think we have about 150 kids here today,” Norris said. “We’re already looking to make this event even bigger next year. We’re hoping to have more eggs, more kids and more prizes.”

Sigma Chi was unable to hold the event in 2020 or 2021 because of COVID-19. This year’s event was open to faculty, staff, and students who have kids.

“We’re glad to be back,” Norris said. “This is our first time at the mansion, which is exciting. We used to do this in the Dunn Bowl, or on the lawn in front of the main buildings. As always, everything is free. We just want the kids to come and have fun. Eventually, once we get a larger space, we want to open this to everyone in the community.”

