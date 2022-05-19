Clarksville’s Going Local Initiative holds Unveiling Ceremony for First Project Site

Clarksville, TN – On May 17th, 2022 at 2:30pm, the first project of Going Local Initiative (GLI), a certified Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO), was revealed at 724 Richardson Street. The dilapidated house on this property will eventually be demolished and GLI will build two affordable homes in its place.

The purpose of GLI is the rehabilitation and new construction of affordable housing for rent or homeownership by low- to moderate-income individuals.

One of the speakers, Ann Waddle, GLI board member and member of First Presbyterian Church, stated that, “The journey began last year in April of 2021 with a group of Presbyterian women”. In May of 2021, they met with Dennis Newburn, Director of Clarksville Neighborhood and Community Services (CNCS) with this idea, and “within one year, here we are at the unveiling of this partnership”.

On January 11th, 2022, an initial news release was sent out regarding the newly formed nonprofit organization “Going Local Initiative” (GLI). GLI was awarded the CHDO certification by the City of Clarksville’s Neighborhood and Community Services Department (CNCS) on December 8th, 2021.

The Community Housing Development Organization (CHDO) is a unique federal designation for non-profit affordable housing organizations that meet specific qualifications making them eligible for state and local dollars to assist with their housing projects.

Speakers at the unveiling ceremony included Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, First Lady Cynthia Pitts, Mayor Pro-Tem Wanda Smith, Councilmember Stacey Streetman – Ward 10 and CNCS Council Committee Chairperson, Anthony Daley – Mosaic Church Senior Pastor, Yolanda Stewart – GLI Executive Director and Mosaic Church Executive Pastor, Greg Glover – First Presbyterian Church Pastor and Ann Waddle – GLI Board Member and First Presbyterian Service Committee Chairperson.