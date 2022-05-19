Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis team receives third-straight OVC Sportsmanship Award

Brentwood, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team has been named the recipient of the Ohio Valley Conference Team Sportsmanship Award for the third-straight season.

Voted on by the student-athletes and coaches of the respective sports, the team awards are bestowed upon the Conference squads deemed to have best exhibited the standards of sportsmanship and ethical behavior as outlined by the OVC and NCAA. Included in the areas for evaluation are the conduct of student-athletes, coaches, staff and administrators and fans.



“Without sportsmanship there are truly no meaningful victories,” said Beth DeBauche, OVC Commissioner. “The recipients of the OVC Team Sportsmanship awards should accept this award with great pride for their fellow competitors have made it clear their teams exemplify the best in intercollegiate athletics. In receiving this prestigious honor other competitors are saying these student-athletes compete with class, respect their opponents and value fair play. That is quite a compliment as those are all traits that will lead to true victories throughout the course of life.”



Austin Peay State University is the first team to receive the OVC Team Sportsmanship Award in men’s tennis for three-straight seasons in the award’s 16-year history. The Governors won the award in 2021 and 2019, the honor was not given in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.



APSU Men’s tennis has received the OVC Team Sportsmanship award a conference-best four times, with their first selection being in 2015.



“This award reflects the way our men handle and carries themselves in competition,” said head men’s tennis coach Ross Brown. “They compete hard, are fair, and always treat opponents with respect. I am very pleased and proud of the reputation these men have built in recent years.”