Clarksville Police Department issues Scam Alert

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has been made aware that someone has been making phone calls to individuals claiming that they have warrants on file.

The caller identifies themselves as a Sergeant with the Clarksville Police Department and tells the individual that they need to pay their bond or some other fee to have the warrant removed. The caller requests the individual pay over the phone using gift cards.

In some instances, the phone number appears that it is from the Clarksville Police Department and might even show up on their caller ID as such. The individual used a practice called: “Caller ID spoofing”, which is the practice of falsifying information about an incoming call on the receiver’s caller ID display. Scammers will manipulate the caller ID so that the call appears to be coming from a local or well-known phone number, making it more likely to be trusted or answered.



The Clarksville Police Department will not ask a person to pay anything over the phone, much less ask them to use a “Gift Card” to pay a fine. The Clarksville Police Department would also like to remind the public to never provide personal information over the phone unless it is a business transaction that you have initiated. Please pass this information along to friends and family members and help them protect themselves.