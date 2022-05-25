Toledo Mud Hens score in the Ninth to take down Nashville Sounds, 3-2

Toledo, OH – The Toledo Mud Hens walked off on the Nashville Sounds with a 3-2 win when Brendon Davis drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning to force in the winning run on Wednesday afternoon at Fifth Third Field.

With two outs and the game even at 2-2, Trayce Thompson singled to put runners at first and second for the Mud Hens. Nashville reliever Thomas Jankins then clipped Ryan Lavarnway with a first-pitch breaking ball to load the bases for Davis. He fouled off a 3-2 pitch from Jankins before ball four plated Zack Short to give Toledo the walk-off win.

Jason Alexander was brilliant on the bump for Nashville. In his ninth appearance (seventh start) of the year, he tossed a season-high seven innings. It was the first time a Sounds starter has thrown at least seven innings in 2022. Alexander allowed two runs on four hits and struck out five in a no-decision.



The offense backed Alexander by jumping out to a 2-0 lead after two innings. Pablo Reyes supplied the first run of the game with an RBI groundout in the top of the first inning.



Mario Feliciano sparked another rally in the second when he led off the frame with a single to left field. The base hit extended his hitting streak to nine games and his on-base streak to 13 games. Weston Wilson singled and a pair of wild pitches by Toledo starter Joey Wentz gave the Sounds a 2-0 lead.



Toledo evened the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth and the Nashville bats cooled off the rest of the way. The Sounds finished 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.



Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night in Toledo. Right-hander Dylan File (2-1, 4.10) starts for Nashville against right-hander Nivaldo Rodriguez (1-3, 5.70) for Toledo. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Jason Alexander (7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K) turned in the longest outing by a Sounds pitcher in 2022. It is his second quality start of the season and the first time Nashville pitchers have logged back-to-back quality starts. Alexander threw a career-high 99 pitches and 66 strikes.

Mario Feliciano extended his hitting streak to nine games and his on-base streak to 13 games with a single in the second inning. During the on-base streak, he is hitting .426 (20-for-47) with 6 runs, 2 doubles, 4 RBI and 4 walks.

Brice Turang (2-for-4) had his team-leading 12th multi-hit game of the season.

