Clarksville Police Department requests Public Assistance with Fatality Crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Applebee’s

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance with additional information regarding the fatality crash that occurred yesterday on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in front of Applebee’s Grill, 3066 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:12pm. when the driver of the Toyota Avalon was making a lefthand turn onto Fair Brook Place. The Toyota was struck on the passenger side by a Volkswagen Golf traveling southbound on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

After the collision, the Toyota traveled into the parking lot of Applebee’s Grill and struck an unoccupied vehicle. 38-year-old Eric Allbrooks of Clarksville was pronounced deceased at the scene.



Investigators with the Clarksville Police Departments Fatal Accident Crash Team are asking for anyone that witnessed the crash or events leading up to the crash to please call 911 and provide their information.



This is still an ongoing investigation.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Gadberry, 931.648.0656, ext. 5221.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.