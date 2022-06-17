Clarksville Police Department asks help identifying Burglary Suspects

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a burglary of a building that occurred at the F&M Bank Arena construction site, 120 South Second Street on June 14th around midnight.

Unknown suspects entered the building and took approximately $8000 worth of tools.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects or assisting CPD by providing information about those that were involved.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Green, 931.648.0656, ext. 5149.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.