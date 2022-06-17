Clarksville’s Customs House Museum July 2022 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in July at the Museum include Bold Expressions: Vietnam: 2 Soldiers, 2 Artists, 2 Journeys Then & Now, Call & Response: Collaborations by Greg Sand and Billy Renkl, Clarksville & the Locomotive, 38th Annual Flying High, Family Art Saturday: Painted Paper Plate Fish.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Annual Staff Art Exhibit

July 1st – September 18th | Lobby

The annual staff art exhibit showcases the creative work of those who work behind the scenes at the Museum. Each piece reveals the unique personalities of the artists, special moments in their lives, and their inspirations.

The Nature of Olen Bryant

July 5th – September 5th | Crouch Gallery

In collaboration with LeQuire Gallery & Studio in Nashville, this retrospective exhibit features a wide array of works by Tennessee treasure Olen Byrant. A revered professor of art at Austin Peay State University (APSU), Bryant’s sculptures have graced the inside of the Governor’s Mansion, prominent Tennessee museums, and art collections across the country.

Call & Response: Collaborations by Greg Sand and Billy Renkl

Through July 28th | Harvill Gallery

Sand and Renkl work primarily with found imagery, but the way they use it is quite different. For these found-photograph collages, the artists combine two distinct approaches and individual aesthetics to produce a set of works that neither of them would have created on their own.

Bold Expressions: The Art of Stephanie J. Brown

Through July 31st | Jostens Gallery

Stephanie J. Brown is an empowered artist, activist, and author who shines a light on self-awareness, survival, and pride through her work. “I love to represent the African diaspora by painting faces and accentuating our bold features. I include bold colors, which spiritually represent chakras.”

Vietnam: 2 Soldiers, 2 Artists, 2 Journeys Then & Now

Through August 14th | Kimbrough Gallery

From helicopters and hand grenades to watercolors and canvas, this is the story of two brave soldiers who battled their way into the world of art. This memorable, one-of-a-kind exhibit highlights David Wright and Chuck Creasy’s best work from Vietnam. It all comes together in this exhilarating and meaningful show, one that bridges two lives, two worlds, two journeys.

Train Stop: Clarksville & The Locomotive

Through August 28th | Bruner & Orgain Galleries

Clarksville’s history is closely tied to the railroad, and this exhibit showcases a variety of artifacts, photographs, and stories to illustrate its impact on local industry and the community.

Explorers Landing: Exploring Our Town

Open Now on the Lower Level

New Memories, New Adventures, New Explorers Landing! Explore our town with timeless favorites like the Bubble Cave and McGregor’s Market and new discoveries like the Landing and Car Ramp. It’s an adventure for all ages.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

July 14th, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

The Museum will offer free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Come see exhibiting artist Stephanie J. Brown as she presents a painting demo during Art Walk.

38th Annual Flying High

July 16th, 5:00pm – 10:00pm

Join the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel for a 007-inspired event with a license to thrill. Bid on exceptional works of art, experiences and more! Enjoy a glamorous night of dinner, dancing and cocktails – shaken or stirred – at Clarksville’s premier fundraising gala.

Tickets are on sale on the Museum’s website.

Red Cross Blood Drive

July 20th, 10:00am – 3:00pm

Save lives by giving blood! The Museum and local Red Cross chapter are hosting a blood drive that is open to the public. Call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “CustomsHouse” to schedule an appointment.

Fifth Saturday Donation Day with Youth Villages

July 30th, 10:00am – 5:00pm

Fifth Saturday is Donation Day! Any monetary donation to the Museum is your admission. This month we’re also hosting a back-to-school backpack drive for Youth Villages. Support a child in our community who will be starting school with new supplies that can make a profound impact! Donate to Youth Villages, the Museum or both for entry into the Museum today!

Here’s the list of items Youth Villages needs:

· Basic/scientific calculators · Graph paper · Three-ring binders (1”) · Colored pencils · Composition books · Markers · Two-pocket folders · Rulers/protractors* · Pencils/erasers · Highlighters · Pencil pouches · Construction paper (small packs) · Red/blue/black pens · Glue sticks (no liquid glue) · Wide-ruled/college-ruled paper · NEW backpacks for any age (K-college) – male, female, gender-neutral

Museum Programs

Touching History

Every Thursday, drop by between 1:00pm – 3:00pm | Memory Lane

All Ages | Free with membership or paid admission

Experience hands-on history as you grind coffee beans, discover how handmade fabric was crafted, and spin a zoetrope in Touching History, a drop-by program for all ages. Step back in time as you interact with historic artifacts that give you a glimpse of life in a 19th-century log cabin before electricity.

*Touching History will not occur on July 7th.

Family Art Saturday: Make a Train Pop-up Card

June 30th, drop by between 10:00am–12:00pm & 2:00pm–4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

For this month’s Family Art Saturday, stop by the Family Art Studio to make your own train pop-up greeting card. The first train engine arrived in Clarksville by steamboat in 1859 – you can visit the exhibit, Train Stop: Clarksville & the Locomotive to discover more fun facts about Clarksville’s railroad story.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily

Trains run Sundays, 1:00pm – 4:00pm and Wednesdays, 10:00am – 12:00pm

Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO, and scenic landscape. Interact with the miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season.

Blue Star Museums

May 21st – September 5th

Blue Star Museums offers free Museum admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families, including the National Guard and Reserve, from Armed Forces Day through Labor Day. Admission is good for the military ID holder and up to five family members.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Choo Choo Train Sale

Offer expires July 31st, 2022

Calling all train lovers! This month, trains have taken over the Museum! Shop for brand new train merchandise at Seasons: The Museum Store, see the new Train Stop exhibit and visit the model trains during your visit. Train merchandise is 10% off; Museum members receive 20% off.

Museum Closures

July 16th and 17th

The Museum will be closed the weekend of July 16th and 17th in preparation for Flying High. We are sorry for the inconvenience.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org