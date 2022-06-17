87 F
Clarksville
Friday, June 17, 2022
Clarksville Police Department seeks to Identify Suspect in Vehicle Burglary

News Staff
Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify the person in this photo for Vehicle Burglary that occurred in the YMCA parking lot.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred at approximately 6:50pm. on June 10th at the YMCA, 260 Hillcrest Drive.

An unknown black male was in a black Chevy Equinox with a Connecticut tag. The tag was reported stolen and does not belong to that vehicle.

The suspect parked next to the victim’s vehicle broke out the back passenger side window and stole her purse that was in the back seat.
 
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect seen on video surveillance cameras.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Wimmer, 931.648.0656, ext. 5527.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

