Nashville Sounds fast start leads to 7-4 win over Indianapolis Indians

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds took control with a three-run first inning and a four-run third inning on their way to a 7-4 win over the Indianapolis Indians in front of 11,263 fans at First Horizon Park on Sunday night. The victory was Nashville’s fourth in the six-game series.

The Sounds trailed out of the gates 2-0 but did not stay behind for long. David Dahl put Nashville’s first run on the board with an RBI double in the first inning. Abraham Almonte walked and scored on a wild pitch to tie it, then Jon Singleton singled to bring home Dahl and make it a 3-2 game after one.

The boys from Nashville added some insurance to their lead in the third. Almonte belted a solo shot off the batter’s eye to start the scoring, then Singleton added his second RBI with a double. Weston Wilson made it a 7-2 Sounds lead with his two-RBI single, scoring Tyler White and Singleton.



Alec Bettinger went 5.0 innings for his first win of the season. After allowing a couple of runs in the first, he settled down for three scoreless innings. He found a way out of a difficult fifth inning to quality for the win and keep the score at 7-4, allowing four runs (all earned) on eight hits and a walk.



Tyler Herb put together a fantastic outing in relief. The right-hander picked up his first save of the season, pitching 4.0 scoreless frames from innings six through nine. With the tying run at the plate in the ninth, Herb struck out back-to-back Indians to seal the victory.



Leading the Sounds in hits was Dahl, going 3-for-4 with two runs, two doubles and an RBI. Singleton also contributed a multi-hit performance, going 2-for-2 with a run, two RBI and two walks.



The Sounds will begin a six-game series against the Columbus Clippers tomorrow night in Ohio. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (8-2, 3.24) is scheduled to start for Nashville. Left-hander Tanner Tully (5-2, 5.23) will take the mound for Columbus. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. at Huntington Park.

Post-Game Notes

David Dahl (3-for-4, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI) had his 20th multi-hit game of the season and third in the last four games. The lefty is batting .462 (6-for-13) with three doubles to start the month.

Abraham Almonte (1-for-3, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB) has homered in each of his last two games played.

Jon Singleton (2-for-2, R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB) tallied his second-straight multi-RBI game. His two walks bring him to 62 on the year, the most in the International League.

Alec Bettinger (5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) picked up his first win of the season.

Tyler Herb (4.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) added his first save in his third appearance out of the bullpen for the Sounds.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.