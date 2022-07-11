Nashville Sounds host Memphis Redbirds for Six Game Series starting Tuesday

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns home to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, July 12th, 2022 to begin a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

It is Memphis’ first trip to Nashville this season.

Listed below are the promotions for the homestand.

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30.00 ($25.00 for humans; $5.00 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary. Limit of one dog per human.



Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds

Gane starts at 7:05pm |Gates open at 6:00pm

Hit City Saturday Series: Dansby Swanson VandyBoys Shirsey Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44.00. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – Fans can win select prizes throughout the night and earn the opportunity to run the bases postgame with a Sounds win.

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 6:00pm

Postgame fireworks show presented by FOX 17 News.

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds

Game starts at 7:05pm | Gates open at 5:45pm

Nashville Sounds Star Wars Light Saber Giveaway (first 2,000 fans).

Star Wars Night – The Force is strong at First Horizon Park as the Nashville Sounds welcome all Jedi, Droids and Wookiees for Star Wars Night! Meet some of your favorite Star Wars characters from a galaxy far, far away. The Sounds will wear specialty Star Wars-themed jerseys which will be available via live auction until Thursday, July 21 at 7 p.m. The auction will benefit Notes for Notes, a local nonprofit providing free access to musical equipment to producers and youth artists.

Star Wars Costume Policy – We welcome fans to dress as their favorite Star Wars characters, provided they comply with our costume policy. Costumes of any kind that cover the head and face are strictly prohibited from entering First Horizon Park. All other costumes are subject to inspection upon entry or at any time over the course of the game at the discretion of personnel. Toy and replica guns or blasters are prohibited. Plastic replica lightsabers are permitted.

Boy Scout Night – Scouts and their families are invited to purchase tickets for a memorable night at the ballpark, presented by Middle Tennessee State University. Boy Scout Night sleepover tickets include a ticket to the game, a special Scout Night patch and a postgame sleepover on the field. A game ticket is also available to scouts without the sleepover option. All scouts (sleepover and non-sleepover tickets) have the opportunity to participate in a pre-game parade on the field at 6:15pm (meet under guitar scoreboard). Contact JacobF@nashvillesounds.com for more information.

Hit City Saturday with pregame music under the guitar scoreboard from 5:45pm-6:15pm.

Nashville Sounds vs. Memphis Redbirds

Game starts at 1:05pm | Gates open at 12:00pm

Pregame autographs by select Sounds players from 12:10pm–12:30pm on the concourse near section 108.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office or online with “.mil” e-mail address). The senior discount is available for Sunday-Wednesday games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.