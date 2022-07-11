Republican Deanna McLaughlin Announces Pledge to Hold Quarterly Town Hall Meetings

Clarksville, TN – Republican Deanna McLaughlin has announced her pledge to hold quarterly town hall meetings throughout State House District 75. During her 12 years as a Clarksville City Councilman, Deanna held over 125 town hall meetings where she listened to her constituent’s concerns, discussed with them what was to be voted on in the next City Council Meeting, and how she should vote to be the best representative of her constituents.

As your State Representative Deanna will continue this tradition by holding quarterly rotating town hall meetings throughout State House District 75 including Palmyra, Woodlawn, Dotsonville, and Clarksville. Deanna will communicate with constituents so that she knows your desires for our county and will work toward those instead of those of special interest groups. Deanna will work for you, the citizens of State House District 75, every day and never for her own personal benefit or the benefit of a special interest group.

During her 12 years as a Clarksville City Councilman, Deanna kept people informed through email newsletters and social media and responded to phone calls and emails promptly. Deanna will do the same as your State Representative. Deanna has and will continue to be active in our community and will always be available to listen to her constituents’ needs and concerns.



Deanna married the love of her life, David McLaughlin, in 1992. In 1993, they were reassigned to Fort Campbell, where their daughter Kaitlan was born and the McLaughlins have called Montgomery County home ever since. David retired after 22 years of service in the United States Army.



“As your State Representative, I will be transparent, available, and communicative with the citizens of State House District 75. I will hold quarterly rotating town hall meetings throughout all parts of State House District 75, Palmyra, Woodlawn, Dotsonville, and Clarksville. I will listen to your questions and concerns and do my best to address them. I will keep you updated on what is happening in the Tennessee General Assembly and will ask for your input on legislation before I cast my vote. If you ever need to contact me, you can email me at Deanna@DeannaMcLaughlinTN.com or call me at 931.326.4251.”

– Deanna McLaughlin



If you would like more information about this topic, please email the campaign at info@DeannaMcLaughlinTN.com