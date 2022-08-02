Nashville Sounds blast Norfolk Tides for 8-3 Win

Norfolk, VA – The Nashville Sounds got home runs from Keston Hiura, Mario Feliciano, and Weston Wilson, and another strong performance from Caleb Boushley in a series-opening 8-3 win over the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday night at Harbor Park.

The scoring came early and often as newcomer Sal Frelick started the game with a double down the left field line on the first pitch he saw from DL Hall. Four batters later, Frelick scored the game’s opening run on an error.

Frelick was at it again in the second when his second hit of the night brought in Mario Feliciano to give the Sounds a 2-1 lead. Feliciano (1-for-2, 3 R, HR, RBI, 3 BB) matched career-highs with three runs and three walks.



The home runs started in the top of the third when Hiura belted a two-run blast to give Nashville a 4-1 lead. It was Hiura’s sixth home run in only 13 games with the Sounds.



Feliciano and Wilson drilled back-to-back solo home runs in the top of the fourth to help the Sounds open a 6-1 lead. It was the fifth time Nashville has hit back-to-back home runs in 2022.



While the offense was rolling, Boushley was keeping the Tides at bay. The right-hander scattered two hits over five innings and limited Norfolk to one run. He earned his 11th win of the year.



Brice Turang closed the scoring for Nashville with a two-run single in the top of the fifth. The base hit made it 8-1 and extended Turang’s hitting streak to 12 games and his on-base streak to 19 games.



Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at Harbor Park. Right-hander Jason Alexander (6-2, 2.39) starts for Nashville against right-hander Matt Harvey (2-0, 4.58) for Norfolk. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:35pm (CDT).

Post-Game Notes

Brice Turang (1-for-5, R, 2 RBI, BB, K, SB) extended his hitting streak to 12 games and his on-base streak to 19 games with a single in the fifth inning…he’s hitting .333 (15-for-45) with 13 runs and 8 RBI during the hitting streak.

Sal Frelick (3-for-5, R, 2B, RBI, BB), Garrett Mitchell and Joey Wiemer made their Triple-A debuts.

Mario Feliciano (3) and Weston Wilson (8) hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning… it was the fifth time the Sounds have hit back-to-back homers this year.

Keston Hiura has six home runs and 18 RBI in 13 games with Nashville.

Mario Feliciano matched a career-high with three walks and three runs.

Caleb Boushley (W, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) won his league-leading 11th game of the year.

