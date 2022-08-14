Gwinnett Stripers rally late to take down Nashville Sounds, 5-3

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds dropped a shocking loss to the Gwinnett Stripers in front of 7,845 fans at First Horizon Park. With Nashville leading 3-0 through seven, the Stripers rallied in the eighth to take a 5-3 win and series split on Sunday night.

Marcus Walden had a strong 5.0 innings of work in the start. The former Boston Red Sox reliever set a new season-high in strikeouts with eight on the night. He yielded three hits and three walks in the no decision.

[32left]Brice Turang put the Sounds up 1-0 in the third, coming through with a two out single that plated Weston Wilson. In the fifth, the Sounds added on after back-to-back doubles by Joey Wiemer and Matt Lipka. Wilson struck an RBI sac fly to score Lipka and put Nashville’s advantage at 3-0.



The Sounds were cruising until the eighth inning. Gwinnett hitters strung together six-straight singles and scored five times in the inning, going from a three-run deficit to two-run lead in the process. Hobie Harris pitched a scoreless ninth to give the Sounds a chance in the final inning, but the Sounds were unable to rally.



Nashville travels to the Sunshine State for a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Right-hander Adrian Houser (0-0, 0.00) will make his third rehab start for the Sounds, going against Jacksonville’s Josh Rogers (0-4, 10.80). First pitch is at 6:05pm CT from 121 Financial Ballpark on Tuesday.

Post-Game Notes

Marcus Walden (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K) had a season-best eight strikeout performance. It is his first eight strikeout start since April 29th, 2017 with Triple-A Pawtucket at Gwinnett.

Brice Turang (2-for-3, RBI) had his team-leading 30th multi-hit game of the season. The No. 5 prospect in the Brewers system ranks second in hits (116) in the International League.

Nashville pitchers finished the six-game series with a total of 82 strikeouts.

The Sounds drop to 49-4 when leading after six innings and 49-3 when leading after seven innings.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.