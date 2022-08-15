Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for August 15/th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 15th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Hatchet is a young male Labrador Retriever mix. This boy will be large! He is vaccinated and neutered so he can go home the same day. He will make some lucky family a fun, active companion. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Lillith is an adult female Domestic Shorthair kitten. She is litter box trained, fully vetted, and spayed so she can go home the same day!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Seymour is a male domestic shorthair kitten with the sweetest face. He is litter trained, and will be completely vetted before going to his new home. Seymour does well with other kitties but unsure about dogs. He loves to play but is also content just being with his people.

Seymour can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Kaci is a 7-year-old female, long hair Flame Point with lovely blue eyes. She is spayed, dewormed, fully vetted and litter trained. Kaci is a very sweet, quiet girl who will make a wonderful companion.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. http://www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Mesquite is an 11-year-old female Great Pyrenees/Border collie mix. This pretty girl is fully vetted and spayed. Sadly Mesquite came from a very unfortunate situation before the wonderful folks at the rescue took her in. She is Heartworm positive and the rescue has her on treatment now.

She will do better in a quieter home, possibly with older, calm children and people who are home more often. She will benefit from a family who will give her time, love, and understanding to help her decompress.

Come meet Mesquite through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931-627-1459, https://www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Larry is a very handsome Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, crate and house trained. He is playful and always ready for a walk or playtime. He deserves to be loved and spoiled. He loves playing with balls, ropes, and good durable chewing toys. Larry is great with children but prefers to be the only pet in the home. He absolutely loves being right there with his people.

Larry can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Honey & Butter are the cutest Chihuahuas! Honey weighs in at 7 pounds while Butter is 9 pounds. Both girls are fully vetted, microchipped, spayed and are trained to use a doggie door, but if you don’t have one then you’ll need to train them to go to the door.

They are friendly, playful, funny and curious. They do well with children, other dogs and cats. They can be adopted separately or together for double the cuteness and fun!!

For more details and information you can find them through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Pups Pups Pups! Plenty of pups are still available at The Farm! Mixed breed babies, 10 weeks old, 2 sets of shots and deworming. By the looks of their paws they will be medium to possibly larger size dogs.

If you are looking for that special pup please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Nox Ann is a 2-and-a-half-month-old female long hair black kitten. Nox Ann is also a Polydactyly meaning an extra toe bean on her paws. She has a firecracker of a personality and will steal your heart.

She is fully vetted, will be spayed, and is litter trained. She does well with other cats. She loves to play and do zoomies around the room with her toys but also will curl up with her people for snuggles. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on Nox and all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Molly is a senior female Labrador Retriever/Shepherd mix. She is super sweet and likes to run and play, then come inside and settle down. She is fully vetted, spayed and housetrained. She does well with other dogs, cats, and children. She came to the rescue with her housemate Callie and they are very bonded.

Callie has been featured here as well and while they would be happy staying together, with the right family who will shower them with love and give them time to blossom, they may do well separately.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing