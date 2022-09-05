Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for September 5th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of September 5th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Rose Mae is a young, female Great Pyreneese / Labrador mix. She will be a medium to large size girl. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before going to her forever home. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Kade & Kobe are very young male Domestic Shorthair kittens. They are litter box trained, fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to their new homes. These 2 can be adopted separately or together.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Corn Muffin is a male orange-colored domestic shorthair kitten. This boy is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is charismatic, affectionate and a total charmer. He loves to play, is good with other cats, and loves to find his place and snooze in the sun. He is never late for his breakfast or dinner!

Corn Muffin can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Maisey is an approximately 10-12 week old female kitten. She is in great health, spayed, dewormed, fully vetted, FIV/FELV tested and litter trained. This sweet baby is looking for her forever home. Maisey has the prettiest green eyes and she deserves to have her own family to love and spoil her.

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 10 -12-month-old female Labrador mix. Shamrock is fully vetted, heartworm negative and spayed. She loves playing and running around with her best friend Drako (who is also available for adoption) and would love an active family/person who will take her swimming, hiking, jogging and help burn off that energy. Being young she still has a bit of that “puppy” energy and would benefit from a strong leader who is not afraid to set boundaries and help her thrive.

Come meet this sweet girl through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jazzy is a sweet, sassy female kitten. She is a very playful cuddle bug! Good with kids, cats, and learning about dogs. She is spayed, microchipped, litterbox trained, and fully vetted.

Jazzy can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Hansel is a 5-month-old stunning German Shepherd. This boy has ears for days! He says, “oh the better to hear you call me for belly rubs!” He is available for adoption along with his sister (littermate) Gretchen.

They can be adopted together or separately and are quite the adventurous pair! Hansel loves playing with other dogs and is doing great with house training. He is fully vetted, microchipped and will be neutered at the rescue’s vet when age appropriate.

For more details and information you can find Hansel (and Gretchen) through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Puppies! There are 3 of these adorable Boxer-Pit mix babies left! They are almost 3 months old, vetted, dewormed and will be neutered/spayed before going to their forever homes. They are coming into their personalities and are just so much fun.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Tynee is a 12-week female spunky girl! She is litter trained, fully vetted, and spayed. Tynee has a big personality and is very social. She loves to snuggle with people and plays very well with other cats. She is always looking for her next adventure buddy! PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on Tynee and all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Collins is a very sweet, gentle, and affectionate older male Coonhound. He is friendly, playful, smart, curious, and very loyal. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He does well with other dogs and is good with children. Collins is a true Coonhound. He loves walking and smelling the grass. He’s a gentle walker, no pulling, and waits nicely while you hook up his leash. Collins’s ideal home would be a farm or a large piece of property and someone who’s home full time /retired so he will have a constant companion.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing