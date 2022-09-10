Bikers Who Care annual Toy Run set for Saturday, September 17th

Clarksville, TN – Thousands of toys will be collected by Bikers Who Care (BWC) at this year’s Leslie W. Watson Memorial Toy Run & Benefit Party, a tradition of giving, now in its 41st year.

BWC announced that this year’s Toy Run will return to its pre-pandemic glory with a full weekend of events, September 16th – 18th, accompanying the nationally-known Saturday afternoon ride from Clarksville Speedway to Governor’s Square Mall, during which toys are delivered and collected, and eventually provided to families in need during the Christmas season.

This year’s Toy Run and Benefit Party will return to its long-time home at Clarksville Speedway, where one of Clarksville’s biggest parties will kick off on the evening of Friday, September 16th.



The 3-day event will feature live music and entertainment by AC/ZZ, Lone Watie, the Nightmasters, Ballistic Pintos, Music City Burlesque, and other award-winning acts. Lots of vendors will be on hand as well.



Friday night’s headliner is Corey Farlow. He was named 2016 ICMA Best New Artist of the Year, and received an award for his #1 song “Strong” which was number one on the ICM Power Source chart for four weeks, and the Christian County Weekly chart for five weeks.



Saturday night’s headliner is legendary songwriter Jeffrey Steele, who has written more than sixty hit songs for such artists as Montgomery Gentry, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, LeAnn Rimes, Rascal Flatts, and many others.



Throughout the weekend, festival-goers will enjoy a variety of activities, including a tattoo contest, field events, a swap meet, a bike show, and more. There’s also free motorcycle camping on-site, as well as drag races and bikini contests to keep everyone entertained.



Camping rates for RVs and campers is $25.00, cars or trucks $10.00. Gates open Friday at noon.



Tickets are $40.00 at the gate. Advance tickets are available online and start at just $35.00. Tickets allow complete access to all events for all three days. $10.00 bottomless draft tickets are also available.



The Toy Run is on Saturday, September 17th. Proceeds will benefit Camp Rainbow and BWC Children’s Charities. Riders will be lined up at noon at Clarksville Speedway. Admission to Toy Run is one toy or cash donation per person.