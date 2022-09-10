76.1 F
Clarksville Police Department identifies ACME Athletics Vehicle Burglar as Derrick Cheaton Jr.

Derrick Damone Cheaton Jr.
Derrick Damone Cheaton Jr.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) detective Alquzweeni was able to identify the suspect from the ACME Athletics and Orange Theory Fitness vehicle burglaries that occurred on August 22nd, 2022, as 27-year-old Derrick Damone Cheaton Jr. of Copperas Cove Texas.

Cheaton has ties to Georgia and Florida and has out-of-state warrants already on file. He is facing charges of vehicle burglary and identity theft here in Clarksville.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Derrick Damone Cheaton Jr., they are asked to contact the Clarksville Police Department.


Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Alquzweeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

