64.4 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
HomeEducationAPSU biology students Publish Paper about new Bacteriophage named Librie
Education

APSU biology students Publish Paper about new Bacteriophage named Librie

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University biology students discover new bacteriophage named Librie. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University biology students discover new bacteriophage named Librie. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) biology students and professors continue to succeed in their work with bacteria-infecting viruses called bacteriophages with 85 graduate and undergraduate students having taken part in the research since 2019.

The latest accomplishment is the September 19th publication of a paper – “Complete Genome Sequence of Microbacterium foliorum Bacteriophage Librie” – in the peer-reviewed journal Microbiology Resource Announcements.

The paper is the culmination of another cycle of bacteriophage research at Austin Peay, this cycle happening over the 2021-22 academic year. The paper lists Dr. Sergei Markov, a professor in the APSU Department of Biology, and 18 of his students as authors.
 
Last fall the students isolated two new bacteriophages during Markov’s bacteriology class.
 
Skyelar A. Brooks – who is teaching AP Chemistry at Northeast High School while pursuing a dual master’s degrees in teaching and biology at Austin Peay State University – found one of the bacteriophages near the university’s bookstore. She named the phage Librie after the Latin word, “liber,” meaning book.
 
Ariel Hensley – who is pursuing a biology master’s at APSUy – found another bacteriophage, which she named CaptainRex in honor of the Star Wars character Captain Rex, in Parking Lot 21 on campus.

A electron microscopy photo that includes the bacteriophage Librie. (APSU)
A electron microscopy photo that includes the bacteriophage Librie. (APSU)

“Several students in the bacteriology class isolated those bacteriophage DNA,” Markov said about the work. “Librie’s DNA was successfully sequenced at the Pittsburgh Bacteriophage Institute.”
 
And in the spring, Austin Peay State University graduate and undergraduate students annotated the genome of Librie in Markov’s genomics and bioinformatics class, submitting the work to the GenBank.
 
The students presented their findings at the annual SEA Symposium in April. Their video poster was the most viewed poster at the conference.



 
The students who were co-authors on the Librie paper are Nygil L. Arms, Kayla J. Boyce, Melody R. Cardona Pendleton, Angilena M. Couch, Leigh E. Duncan, Osamiabe I. Enodiana, Jaci N. Gibson, Kendall J. Greer, Claudine M. Habib, Ariel A. Hensley, Ugonna G. Isaac, Tamia C. Johnson, Gabriella G. Lewis, Summer K. Long, Isela A. Ogas, Kehinde O. Olusoga, Patience O. Oni, Kim-Ngan H. Victory and Robin J. Zimmer.
 
The APSU students also annotated the genome of another phage that a student at the University of Pittsburgh found and named Marge after his grandmother.
 
Phages are bacteria-killing viruses. They’re harmless to humans, and scientists can study them easily. They’re everywhere. More than a nonillion phages – that’s 1 followed by 30 zeros – exist on Earth in dirt, water and air.
 
Markov’s classes have taken part in the SEA-PHAGES (Science Education Alliance-Phage Hunters Advancing Genomics and Evolutionary Science) program since 2019, when his students found their first phages, Scumberland, Danno and Otwor.

Previous articleTennessee Gas Prices creep up One Cent
Next articleBlanchfield Army Community Hospital’s annual pregnancy and infant loss remembrance ceremony set for October 17th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online