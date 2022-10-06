68 F
APSU Athletics ‘Levels Up’ with new Student-Athlete Lounge

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Athletics opens student-athlete lounge. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Thanks to the charitable donations by members of the Monocle Society, Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics opened its first all-student-athlete lounge, Monday.

“I am so excited to welcome our student-athletes to their lounge,” said APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison. “As we continue to level up, there is nothing more important than enhancing our student-athlete experience. Thanks to the Monocle Society members that made this project a reality for our Govs.”


The lounge, which features multiple recliners, bean bags, two 75-inch TVs, a PlayStation 5, a microwave, and a fridge among other amenities, offers student-athletes the opportunity to relax in between classes or practices.

The student-athlete lounge is located on the second floor of the Winfield Dunn Center in room 248 which borders Lot 50, nearest Raymond C. Hand Park.

