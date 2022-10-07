APSU Men’s Tennis racks up Nine Wins against Bresica at APSU Hidden Duel

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s tennis did not surrender a single set on the second day of the APSU Hidden Duel and cruised to nine victories against Brescia, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors outscored the Bearcats 18-2 in doubles to claim three early victories.

Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis picked up their third win together this fall in a 6-0 victory, while the Govs’ No. 2 and No. 3 pairings of Aeneas Schaub and Sota Minami, and Javier Tortajada and Hogan Stocker each won 6-1 in their respective matches.



The Govs surrendered more than one game just once in singles play. Giovanni Becchis defeated Brescia’s Braedon Christe, 7-5, 6-1 for his fourth singles win of the fall. Minami remained perfect in singles play following a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Brescia’s Germano De Carvalho.



Bolton, Schaub, and Tortajada also earned 6-0, 6-1 wins to finish the day unbeaten, while Thiago Nogueira picked up a double bagel after sweeping the Bearcats’ Juan Hernandez, 6-0, 6-0.

Day Two Results

Doubles

Singles

