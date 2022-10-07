61.5 F
APSU Men’s Tennis racks up Nine Wins against Bresica at APSU Hidden Duel

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis cruises past Bearcats in APSU Hidden Duel with six wins. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s tennis did not surrender a single set on the second day of the APSU Hidden Duel and cruised to nine victories against Brescia, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors outscored the Bearcats 18-2 in doubles to claim three early victories.

Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis picked up their third win together this fall in a 6-0 victory, while the Govs’ No. 2 and No. 3 pairings of Aeneas Schaub and Sota Minami, and Javier Tortajada and Hogan Stocker each won 6-1 in their respective matches.
 
The Govs surrendered more than one game just once in singles play. Giovanni Becchis defeated Brescia’s Braedon Christe, 7-5, 6-1 for his fourth singles win of the fall. Minami remained perfect in singles play following a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Brescia’s Germano De Carvalho.
 
Bolton, Schaub, and Tortajada also earned 6-0, 6-1 wins to finish the day unbeaten, while Thiago Nogueira picked up a double bagel after sweeping the Bearcats’ Juan Hernandez, 6-0, 6-0.

Day Two Results

Doubles

  1. Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis (APSU) def. Joao Paulo De Carvalho / Germano De Carvalho (BC), 6-0
  2. Aeneas Schaub / Sota Minami (APSU) def. Braedon Christie / Sebastian Ruiz (BC), 6-1
  3. Javier Tortajada / Hogan Stoker (APSU) def. Aleksa Stefanovic / Parker Johnston (BC), 6-1

Singles

  1. Giovanni Becchis (APSU) def. Braedon Christe (BC), 7-5, 6-1
  2. Sota Minami (APSU) def. Germano De Carvalho (BC), 6-1, 6-0
  3. Tom Bolton (APSU) def. Aleksa Stefanovic (BC), 6-0, 6-1
  4. Aeneas Schaub (APSU) def. Parker Johnston (BC), 6-0, 6-1
  5. Javier Tortajada (APSU) def. Juan Tavera (BC), 6-0, 6-1
  6. Thiago Nogueira (APSU) def. Juan Hernandez (BC), 6-0, 6-0

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ inaugural ASUN Conference season, follow the men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will wrap up the APSU Hidden duel in a Saturday 9:30am match against North Alabama.

