APSU Men’s Tennis racks up Nine Wins against Bresica at APSU Hidden Duel

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s tennis did not surrender a single set on the second day of the APSU Hidden Duel and cruised to nine victories against Brescia, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.
The Governors outscored the Bearcats 18-2 in doubles to claim three early victories.
The Govs surrendered more than one game just once in singles play. Giovanni Becchis defeated Brescia’s Braedon Christe, 7-5, 6-1 for his fourth singles win of the fall. Minami remained perfect in singles play following a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Brescia’s Germano De Carvalho.
Bolton, Schaub, and Tortajada also earned 6-0, 6-1 wins to finish the day unbeaten, while Thiago Nogueira picked up a double bagel after sweeping the Bearcats’ Juan Hernandez, 6-0, 6-0.
Day Two Results
Doubles
- Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis (APSU) def. Joao Paulo De Carvalho / Germano De Carvalho (BC), 6-0
- Aeneas Schaub / Sota Minami (APSU) def. Braedon Christie / Sebastian Ruiz (BC), 6-1
- Javier Tortajada / Hogan Stoker (APSU) def. Aleksa Stefanovic / Parker Johnston (BC), 6-1
Singles
- Giovanni Becchis (APSU) def. Braedon Christe (BC), 7-5, 6-1
- Sota Minami (APSU) def. Germano De Carvalho (BC), 6-1, 6-0
- Tom Bolton (APSU) def. Aleksa Stefanovic (BC), 6-0, 6-1
- Aeneas Schaub (APSU) def. Parker Johnston (BC), 6-0, 6-1
- Javier Tortajada (APSU) def. Juan Tavera (BC), 6-0, 6-1
- Thiago Nogueira (APSU) def. Juan Hernandez (BC), 6-0, 6-0
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will wrap up the APSU Hidden duel in a Saturday 9:30am match against North Alabama.