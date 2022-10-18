Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis heads to Ohio Valley Regionals

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis travels to Knoxville for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals hosted by Tennessee, Wednesday-Monday, at the Goodfriend Tennis Center.

The Governors have combined for 13 doubles and 29 singles victories through its previous two fall tournaments.

Redshirt junior Jana Leder went unbeaten at the UCA Fall Tournament, Sept. 23-24, with a trio of singles and doubles victories. The two-time first team all-conference selection leads the Govs with 12 combined victories and has dropped just one match this fall.



Leder is followed by sophomore Denise Torrealba and freshman Melody Hefti who each have earned nine wins this fall.



Last Season, APSU alumna Honoka Nakanishi lead the Govs at the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals, advancing to the Main Draw Singles Round of 32 and the Main Draw Doubles Round of 32 alongside Leder. Then-freshman Yu-Hua Cheng also impressed in her first regionals appearance, advancing the quarterfinals in Flight B Singles.



The Govs open their stay in Knoxville with 10 a.m. doubles matches. Torrealba and Cheng face Miami (OH)’s Laura Rico and Nishitha Saravanan, while Hefti and Leder take on IUPUI’s Grace Lampman and Sarah Lounsbury.



Torrealba and Leder face a pair of fellow Volunteer State opponents in Chattanooga’s Caroline Gibbens an Belmont’s Viktoria Kliiman in singles play.



After opening the event against her in doubles play, Hefti then faces IUPUI’s Lampman again in singles, while freshman Kucy Lashceck takes on Indiana’s Mila Mejic in her first match of the event.

Qualifying Draws Schedule

Qualifying Doubles (All Times Central)

Denise Torrealba / Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU) vs. Laura Rico Nishitha Saravanan (MU) – 9:00am

Melody Hefti / Jana Leder (APSU) vs. Grace Lampman / Sarah Lounsbury (IUPUI) – 9:00am

Qualifying Singles (All Times Central)

Jana Leder (APSU) vs. Viktoria Kliimand (BEL) – 10:30am

Lucy Lascheck (APSU) vs. Mila Mejic (IU) – 11:30am

Denise Torrealba (APSU) vs. Caroline Gibbens (UTC) – Noon

Melody Hefti (APSU) vs. Grace Lampman (IUPUI) – Noon

