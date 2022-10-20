Tennessee Titans play Indianapolis Colts Sunday at Nissan Stadium

Tennessee Titans (3-2) vs. Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1)

Sunday, October 23rd, 2022 | Noon CDT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: CBS (WTVF-5)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (3-2) return from their bye this week to put a three-game winning streak and first place in the AFC South on the line. They host the division-rival Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) in the second game between the clubs in four weeks.

Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for noon CDT on Sunday, October 23rd.

The Titans and Colts last met on October 2nd at Indianapolis. Running back Derrick Henry accounted for 147 scrimmage yards (114 rushing) and a touchdown, while the defense totaled three takeaways and three sacks in a 24-17 Titans victory. The result gave the Titans four consecutive wins against the Colts, which is the franchise’s longest all-time streak in the series.

A number of the franchise’s former players are set to return this week for Oilers/Titans Homecoming festivities. Former tight end Delanie Walker and quarterback Dan Pastorini will serve as the honorary 12th Titans.



This week also marks the team’s Crucial Catch game, a league-wide initiative to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction. It also presents a special opportunity to honor cancer survivors and those currently battling cancer.



The contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon, analyst James Lofton and reporter Don Bell.



Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games with the newly-launched NFL+ subscription service, which offers access to all local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets, live local and national audio for every NFL game, and more.



The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells and gameday host Rhett Bryan.



Additionally, Sports USA will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer John Ahlers and analyst Brandon Noble will have the call.

About the Tennessee Titans

Prior to the bye, the Tennessee Titans traveled to Washington Commanders for the first time since 2014. In a game that featured four lead changes, the Titans defense kept the Commanders out of the end zone in the fourth quarter’s waning moments to preserve a 21-17 victory.

Linebacker David Long Jr. intercepted a Carson Wentz pass at the one-yard line with six seconds on the clock to seal the Titans’ third consecutive win.

Henry rushed for 102 yards and two scores on 28 carries against the Commanders, tallying his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game and his fourth straight performance with at least one touchdown. He also became the second player in franchise history to reach 70 career rushing touchdowns.

With 73 total career touchdowns, including three receiving scores, he moved into a tie with Earl Campbell for second place on the team’s all-time touchdown list and now is only one touchdown shy of tying Eddie George’s franchise record of 74 touchdowns.

In his 50th game with the Titans, quarterback Ryan Tannehill passed for 181 yards and a touchdown without throwing an interception. His 95.6 passer rating gave him four games in 2022 with a passer rating of at least 95.0.

On the defensive side, the Titans limited the opposition to 17 points for a second consecutive game. In addition to Long’s interception, the unit’s effort included holding the Commanders to 43 rushing yards on 17 carries (2.5 avg.), and the Commanders converted only one third down on 11 attempts.

About the Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have won two games in a row since they lost to the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. They rebounded to beat the Broncos 12-9 in a Thursday night game in Denver, and last week at Lucas Oil Stadium, they scored with 17 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 32-27.

With running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines inactive with injuries against the Jaguars, Colts quarterback Matt Ryan completed a career-high 42 of 58 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns. Ryan was acquired by the Colts in an offseason trade after he spent his first 14 NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Colts are in their fifth season under head coach Frank Reich, who led his team to a 9-8 record in 2021. Reich and the Titans’ Mike Vrabel are only remaining head coaches from the seven-member class who were hired by their respective clubs in 2018.

Gameday Charitable Drive

This Week’s Drive: Pedigree Pet Supply Drive for Nashville Humane Association

Items Needed: Pet supplies

Fans attending Sunday’s game are encouraged to donate pet supplies such as treats, towels, blankets, toys, food, etc. The donations will go directly to the Nashville Humane Association, and Pedigree will match the donations collected. The Nashville Humane Association’s mission is to find responsible homes for animals, control pet overpopulation and promote the humane treatment of animals.

Collection sites will be positioned near the Nissan Stadium entrances, and volunteers will collect donated items before the game up until kickoff. The donation drop site at Gate 1 will remain open through the first quarter.