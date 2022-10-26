Next Science on Tap to focus on Flu Strains, Vaccines

Clarksville, TN – When Science on Tap returns to Strawberry Alley Ale Works on November 1st, an Austin Peay State University (APSU) professor will share the history, development, and future of the seasonal influenza vaccine.

“People always ask, ‘How do they know what influenza strains to put in the influenza vaccine?’ and, ‘Why do we have to get vaccinated every year?’” Dr. Heather L. Phillips said in a description of the presentation. “Those questions will be answered.”

During the presentation, Phillips – director of laboratory testing at APSU and assistant professor of Medical Laboratory Science in the APSU Department of Allied Health Sciences – also will talk about influenza types A and B that tend to plague our communities during the winter months.



According to Centers for Disease Control data, about 8% of the U.S. population (about 26.5 million people) gets sick from the flu each season, but that number varies up or down. In the 2011-2012 flu season, for example, the CDC estimated that only about 3% of the population contracted the flu. That number jumped to 11.3% of the population the next flu season.



The presentation – titled “Flu B or not Flu B, that is the Question” – be on Tuesday, November 1st starting at 5:30pm at Upstairs at Strawberry Alley.



Science on Tap meets at 5:30pm on the first Tuesday of every month during the academic year, bringing together two great things: science and local brews.



Austin Peay State University’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics hosts Science on Tap.