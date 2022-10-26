53.8 F
Clarksville Police Department looks to hire 35 New Officers

Clarksville Police Department is hiring 35 officers

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is hiring 35 officers and they are looking for those who have the desire to make a difference in the community.

CPD enjoys the service of a diverse group of men and women with a wide range of personal and professional experiences.

As an equal opportunity employer, CPD is committed to diversity and creating a safe environment for all who work, live, visit, or conduct business in Clarksville.

[320leftThe Clarksville Police Department is committed to hiring and retaining law-enforcement professionals that reflect the community we serve. There are various positions and duties and numerous opportunities for advancement.

Additionally, a defined pension and benefits package which includes state retirement, 12 vacation days, 12 sick days, and 12 paid holidays per year. Starting pay is $46,097 for new recruits once training is completed, and up to $50k for pre-certified officers with law enforcement experience.

For more information, email cpdjobs@cityofclarksville.com or call 931.553.5111.

