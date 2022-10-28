APSU Men’s Cross Country ready for ASUN Championship

Clarksville, TN – Coming off its strongest performance to close the regular season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s cross country team returns to John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Alabama, to take part in its first ASUN Conference Championship, Saturday. The 8-kilometer race begins at 8:45am CT.

This season’s championship is being held in Huntsville for the first time in conference history.

Austin Peay State University is scheduled to compete against Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, Liberty, Lipscomb, North Alabama, North Florida, Queens, and Stetson. In the South Region, North Florida is ranked fifth, Lipscomb eighth, and Florida Gulf Coast 15th. In the South Central Region, Central Arkansas is sixth. In the Southeast Region, Eastern Kentucky is seventh and Liberty 12th.



APSU is represented by Connor Duncan, Lucas Bales, Jack Fitzgerald, Ryan Martin, Lennon Matthews, and Stone Norris.



In their last outing, the Governors finished fourth in the Evansville Invitational, on October 15th, at Angel Mounds State Historic Park in Evansville, Indiana. Duncan won the race in a time of 26:14.6. Martin finished 24th overall in a time of 28:09.7. Norris was 33rd with a personal best of 29:03.2. Fitzgerald claimed 35th in a time of 29:05.4. Bales was 42nd in 29:54.8.

Austin Peay State University’s first race at John Hunt Park was September 16th in the North Alabama Showcase. All six APSU runners posted then-personal bests.