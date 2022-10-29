Austin Peay State University Baseball set to play Wild Card Game, Tuesday night

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team wraps up its fall scrimmage slate with the 2022 Governors Wild Card Game set for a Tuesday 6:00pm first pitch on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

The seven-inning event, which is free to the public, will feature the Governors split into two teams – Team Smash and Team Bang in honor of the APSU Govs fight song. In addition to the action on the field, there will be promotions and music throughout the game along with the Governors mascot appearing with the cheer and dance teams.

The 2023 Austin Peay State University baseball roster features 28 new faces, including 22 transfers, so this is the perfect time for Governors fans to see the new squad in action. The 2023 season begins, February 17th.



Season tickets for the upcoming 2023 season are available now. Fans are encouraged to reserve their season tickets before new ticket pricing is announced on January 1st.



Bleacher seating is available for $100.00, and reserved chairback seating is $125.00; for more information and to purchase season tickets, visit LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or call the APSU Athletics Ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).



