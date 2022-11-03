Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services celebrates renovation completion of EMS Station 20

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) celebrated the completion of the Station 20 renovation project at 1610 Haynes Street with a tour and ribbon cutting on the afternoon of November 1st.

Station 20 is historically the first EMS station built in Montgomery County 44 years ago.

EMS Director Bill Webb led the celebration by thanking the current and previous County leadership and County Commission for understanding the need for the renovation. He also thanked the County Engineering Department, Jon Clark with Clark Architecture & Design and Mike Boisseau with BR Miller and his team for their work on the project.

“This is where our emergency workers spend a great part of their lives, often working 24-hour shifts. There were no private rooms in the facility before the remodel, and these stations are their home away from home,” added Webb.



According to Chief Engineer Nick Powell, the footprint of the facility and garage did not change. Still, the building was gutted and reconfigured, bringing up-to-date codes, adding more efficiency and safety features, modernizing the look, and providing more effective use of space for EMS staff. The remodel also gives every team member their own space and offers better space for female members of the EMS crew.



“The exterior walls and the roof structure were the only components to the existing structure that were unmodified with this project. This was a full floor-to-ceiling remodel of the facility with some exterior improvements and a new lift of asphalt. The project took 11 months and $1.4 million to complete,” said Powell.

Director of Emergency Services, Jimmie Edwards provided some historical background on Station 20, saying that, “In April of 1967, the County and City agreed to contribute funds to develop an ambulance service. The original build-out was between the local funeral homes, Clarksville Memorial Hospital, and the City and County Governments. Montgomery County was six years ahead of the State of Tennessee in taking action to develop an ambulance service, and the State passed legislation for ambulance services in Tennessee in 1973. Before the construction of EMS Station 20 in 1978, the ambulances ran out of Clarksville Memorial Hospital.”