Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk set for November 3rd, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events, and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

The First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.

The November Art Walk will be held on November 3rd from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the shops and galleries on Public Square, Franklin Street, and Strawberry Alley. The participating businesses are listed below as well as a description of the work they will be exhibiting and services they will be offering during the event.

First Presbyterian Church (213 Main Street)

Artist Information

First Presbyterian Church is thrilled to participate in the First Thursday Art Walk in November 2022 and host a memorial show featuring photographs taken by the late Bob Gandy.

The Customs House Museum (200 South Second Street)

The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is Tennessee’s second-largest general interest museum. It features fine art, history, and children’s exhibits.

Museum Exhibitions

Spookies from the Collection

Through November 6th | Lobby

From a Victorian wreath made of human hair to mysterious portraits and dolls, get in the Halloween spirit with this selection of spooky artifacts from the Museum’s permanent collection.

Art of the Nashville Artist Guild

Through November 27th | Kimbrough Gallery

The Nashville Artist Guild is a nonprofit, juried organization of professional artists, irrespective of any particular school, style or movement. For over 70 years, the Guild has promoted fine visual art as an integral part of Middle Tennessee life and provided educational opportunities to the public.

A Simpler Life: Photographs by Carl Wilson

Through January 2nd | Jostens Gallery

In this new series of photographs, Carl Wilson features scenes of the land, animals and people of rural Kentucky.

Of Thread & Lace

November 1st – January 1st | Harvill Gallery

Enjoy the intricate details and delicate stitchery of this curated assortment of needlepoint, lace and embroidery.

Lori Putnam: Far from Home

November 3rd – January 3rd | Crouch Gallery

Recognized for her expressive brushwork, contemporary compositions and intelligent use of color, Nashville native Lori Putnam paints small to medium-sized works en plein air and creates large paintings in her studio.

Far from Home features works inspired by her world travels.

Vestige: Artists Creating Through Grief

November 5th – January 1st | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

This invitational exhibition features works by artists who process grief and loss through art, including award-winning artists like Alia El Bermani, Gaela Erwin, Cynthia Billingsley, David Iacovazzi-Pau, Kelly Hider, Mitzi Cross and Will Dargie.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

November 3rd, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Free to the public

The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.

Roxy Regional Theatre (110 Franklin Street)

For those who enjoy the visual arts, the Peg Harvill Gallery, located just beyond the lobby, hosts twelve shows annually featuring locally and nationally known artisans. Shows generally open the first Thursday of each month for our First Thursday Art Walk.

Artist Information

During the month of November, the Peg Harvill Gallery at the Roxy Regional Theatre will feature artwork by Kris Lee to complement the Roxy’s upcoming production of “By The Way, Meet Vera Stark”, playing November 3rd – November 12th.

Kris Lee is originally from San Jose, CA, but has resided in the Clarksville, TN area since 1999 when the US Army brought her husband to Fort Campbell, KY. Upon his retirement in 2007, the family chose to stay and make Tennessee their permanent home.

While being a military spouse for most of her marriage, she has had a variety of different careers. Through it all she has had a passion for art, both performing and visual. A dancer as a child and through college, she is no stranger to the stage. As a college student she majored in art, and as an adult, she dabbled in graphic arts for local advertising.

In 2017, after a creative drought, she was convinced by a family member to try oil painting. With no prior experience in this medium, she rose to the challenge. And despite being primarily self-taught with some coaching from her family, she fell in love with the oils, canvas, brush, and pallet knife.



Kris is an avid hiker and loves the beauty of the mountains and the Tennessee countryside. These very images are where she gets much of her inspiration to paint. She hopes to continue to hone her craft and share this beauty through her art with the world.

DBO Gallery (106 North Second Street)

Artist Information

Unhoused Nashville Artists Exhibit in Clarksville, TN

Nashville nonprofit, Daybreak Arts, expands exposure opportunities for local unhoused artists to audiences outside of Davidson County.

Daybreak Arts will be featuring multiple artists and their unique styles in an upcoming exhibition at DBO Gallery at 106 North Second Street in Clarksville, TN. The exhibit will be viewable during the Clarksville Art Crawl, starting Thursday, November 3rd (5:00pm-8:00pm)–Tuesday, November 29th.

Proceeds from art sales go to the artists and organization which reinvests its portion to continue providing supplies, space, education, and a marketplace at no cost. The event is free to attend, and no registration is required.

“Access is so important. That’s what I love about Daybreak Arts. Since I’ve joined, I’ve sold more work than I ever have before. This place has given me an opportunity to be seen.” – Daybreak Artist, BANDY

In addition to Davidson County, Daybreak Arts currently exhibits in Williamson and Sumner Counties and is excited to add Montgomery County to its growing list of opportunities to showcase their artists’ work.

About Daybreak Arts

Located on Dickerson Pike in East Nashville, Daybreak Arts is a social enterprise nonprofit that provides individualized support, resources, space, education, and a marketplace to artists experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity in Nashville, TN. Our tailored and trauma-informed approach allows participants to increase economic mobility by producing marketable art, gaining skills, building relationships, and earning income through creative endeavors.

For more information, contact Daybreak Arts’ Founder and Executive Director at Nicole@DaybreakArts.org, 502.600.1221

River City Clay (115 Franklin Street)

Artist Information

River City Clay Studio features handmade pottery made by Ken Shipley, Melody Shipley, and Shelby Crutcher. The River City Clay gallery will also be spotlighting the photography of Tony Centonze starting November 26th from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

The show will feature Tony’s work from a recent trip to Greece and Italy with 100% of proceeds going to Empty Bowls of Clarksville. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.

The Clarksville Collection (131 Franklin Street)

Artist Information

Join us for a night of art with local artist Larry Richardson!

“I love the outdoors and I love to paint there. The rest of my leisure time is spent hiking, hunting, fishing, sailing, and biking. Rainy days are for painting in my studio.” Born in rural western Kentucky, Larry’s love of the outdoors led to a career that included an advanced degree in biology, work in parks and wildlife, art publishing, U.S. Senate and currently “a painter of where I like to be.” Larry has also written several books, the latest “Tennessee Wilderness – A Legacy Endures.”

“I guess you could say I’ve looked over the shoulders of a lot of great artists I’ve known, but I’ve also had some formal training. I like realism, not photographic, but more toward an impressionistic style, leaving a loose edge or the gesture of a shadow, inviting the viewer to make the final stroke.”

See other artwork at www.cumberlandriverartist.com

Be Sure To Stop In and See These Other Venues During The First Thursday Artwalk:

Mildred & Mables – 109 Franklin Street

Couture Crush – 101 Franklin Street

Hudubam Booktraders – 110 Franklin Street

Pups, Plants & Goods – 117A Strawberry Alley

Sanctuary On Main – 334 Main Street