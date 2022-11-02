Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball takes on Tusculum at the Dunn Center

Austin Peay vs. Tusculum

Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 | 6:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team takes the court for the first time ahead of its 2022-23 and inaugural ASUN Conference season in a Thursday, November 3rd exhibition game against Tusculum in the Winfield Dunn Center. The game begins at 6:00pm.

Thursday’s exhibition is free to the public and offers fans the first chance to get a glimpse of the new-look Governors’ roster comprised of 10 newcomers.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Jahmar Perkins – PxP / Zach Pugh – Color)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins at 15 minutes prior to tip.

Watch Live: ESPN+ (Alex Gould – PxP / Patton Cook – Color)

All home and ASUN Conference matches this season will be aired on ESPN+.

Tickets

Season and single-game tickets are on sale for the 2022-23 APSU women’s basketball season! Fans can purchase their tickets online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head coach Brittany Young returns to the bench for her second season in Clarksville after leading the Governors to a 20-13 record in 2021-22.

Young led Austin Peay State University to its first postseason victory in program history following a 73-59 victory against Furman in the Women’s Basketball Invitational, March 19th.

APSU head coach Brittany Young joined LaDonna Wilson, Susie Gardner, and Andy Blackston as the fourth coach in program history to lead their team to a 20-win season.

Yamia Johnson also returns for the Governors this season. The Lexington, South Carolina native led Austin Peay with 15.1 points per game, while shooting 42.7 percent from three-point range.



Liz Gibbs and Kaiden Glenn round out the APSU Govs’ trio of returners last season. Gibbs averaged 16.4 minutes per game in her 29 games off the bench, while Glenn appeared in six games across her freshman campaign.



The Governors’ roster features 10 newcomers, including eight Division I transfers. Those transfers – Mariah Adams, Jada Roberson, Mahogany Vaught, Ashlei Kirven, Ajah Wayne, Shamarre Hale, Tiya Douglas, and Gabby Zapata Smalls – have combined for 571 career games, 343 starts, 4,762 points, and 13,110 minutes of action on the court.



Johnson and Wayne both represented the Govs on the ASUN Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team.



Wayne spent the last four years at Old Dominion where she was a two-time All-Conference USA selection, including a First Team All-USA honoree in 2021-22.



Mariah Adams also played at Old Dominion the last four years. The Little Rock, Arkansas native averaged 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game last season which was second and seventh in Conference USA, respectively.



A pair of Wright State transfers, Jada Roberson and Shamarre Hale add two-way versatility to the Govs’ lineup. Roberson averaged 13.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game last season, while Hale averaged 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds in four years for the Raiders.



Gabby Zapata Smalls averaged 7.3 points and 6.9 rebounds at St. Joseph’s (PA) last season and enters her senior campaign with 100-career rebounds.



Another versatile newcomer for the APSU Govs, Mahogany Vaught averaged 9.5 points and 4.1 rebounds last season at South Alabama.

About the Tusculum Pioneers



2022 Record: 0-0 (0-0 SAC)

2021 Record: 12-17 (10-14 SAC)

2021 Season Result: The Pioneers earned the eighth seed in the South Atlantic Conference Tournament in March, but saw their season end in the quarterfinals of the tournament following a 57-53 loss to top-seeded Wingate.

Returners/Newcomers: 9/6

Notable Returner: Mya Belton averaged 12.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season while scoring in double figures in 20 of 29 games. Her 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game were second and fourth in the SAC.

Notable Newcomer: Jami Tham was a two-time First Team All-Conference Carolinas selection at Barton. Tham averaged 16.0 points and 10.9 rebounds per game last season and was named a Second Team California Collegiate Athletic Association All-Southeast Region selection.

Of Note: Megan Price returns to the bench for the third year at Tusculum after leading the Pioneers to a 31-21 (25-17 SAC) record in her first two seasons at the helm.

The Pioneers lost their leading scorer from last season in Jalia Arnwine in addition to a fellow 2021-22 Third Team All-SAC selection in Brianna Dixon. However, Mya Belton returns for her graduate year at Tusculum after leading the team in rebounds (270) and finishing third in scoring (351).

Series History

Thursday’s game is the first known meeting between the Governors and Pioneers.

The exhibition also is the eighth time the Governors have faced a current team from the South Athletic Conference and first since they defeated Carson-Newman, on January 24th, 1981. APSU is 2-5 all-time against teams from the SAC.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the offseason and ahead of the Governors’ inaugural season as a member of the ASUN Conference, follow the APSU women’s basketball team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team officially tips off its 62nd season and first as a member of the ASUN Conference against Cumberland in a Monday game in the Winfield Dunn Center at 6:00pm.