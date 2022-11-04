66.9 F
Arts/Leisure

Montgomery County Veterans Day Parade canceled due to Inclement Weather

Montgomery County Veterans Service OrganizationMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Veterans Day Parade and pre-parade ceremonies on the lawn of the Historic County Courthouse, scheduled to take place November 5th, 2022, have been canceled due to impending inclement weather.

“Regrettably, we are canceling the parade due to the forecast of thunderstorms and wind gusts. This is not a decision we take lightly. We have groups traveling from other states to participate in the parade, and we know people have spent a lot of time preparing to honor our Veterans at this event,” said Director of Montgomery Veterans Service Office (VSO) Andrew Kester.


The Montgomery County Veterans Day Parade is organized and sponsored by the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization and is scheduled for the Saturday before Veterans Day.

