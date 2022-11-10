Kewpie Corporation to Expand U.S. Division, Locate Operations in Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Kewpie Corporation (Kewpie) officials announced today the company will invest $65.2 million to expand its U.S. subsidiary in Irwindale, California, Q&B Foods, and establish new operations in Clarksville.

Kewpie, one of Japan’s top brands for mayonnaise and salad dressing, will create 85 new jobs in Montgomery County through its second Q&B Foods facility.

Located on Corporate Parkway, the Tennessee plant will support Kewpie’s expanding market nationwide by increasing the company’s production of mayonnaise, salad dressings, and other sauces.



Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Kewpie Corporation is Japan’s leading manufacturer of mayonnaise, salad dressings, sauces, marinades and other related products. Like its U.S. division, Q&B Foods, Kewpie serves its growing customer base through various subsidiaries around the globe, which employ roughly 10,700 people.



Since 2018, TNECD has supported 15 economic development projects in Montgomery County, resulting in approximately 3,000 job commitments and $1.3 billion in capital investment.

Quotes

“Tennessee’s unmatched workforce and business climate continue to support our position as the fastest growing state in the nation. I thank Kewpie for placing its trust in our state and for its commitment to create high-quality jobs for Tennesseans in Montgomery County.” – Governor Bill Lee

“Kewpie’s decision to locate its second U.S. facility in Tennessee is a testament to our state’s successful and longstanding economic development partnership with Japan. We appreciate this global brand for choosing to do business in Clarksville and look forward to the future growth and prosperity that this project will create in Montgomery County.” – TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter

“We believe that in order for us to truly contribute, Kewpie must become a part of Tennessee as a corporate citizen and thereby contribute to the continued success of Tennessee over the long term. We will do our best to ensure that the Kewpie brand in the United States will be supported strongly here as it is in Japan and to deliver the products from here in Tennessee.” – Shinya Hamasaki, senior corporate officer, Kewpie Corporation and chief executive officer, Q&B Foods

“Montgomery County continues to attract global companies to our community, adding to our diversity and strength. I’m grateful Kewpie chose us as one of their two locations in the U.S. and look forward to working with them.” – Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden

“TVA and Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation congratulate Kewpie on its decision to establish operations in Clarksville. Helping attract and retain job opportunities and investment in the Valley is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation, and the Clarksville Montgomery County Industrial Development Board to further that mission and look forward to Kewpie’s future business success in the region.” – John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development

“This is great news for Clarksville and Montgomery County. Once again, Clarksville is living up to its track record of being a business-friendly community that has many draws for companies to locate here. I am glad Kewpie has chosen to locate its second U.S. facility here. This $65 million investment will strengthen our economy and provide 85 quality jobs for our citizens. I appreciate the work of state and local officials who helped secure this investment and look forward to Kewpie’s continued growth in Clarksville.” – Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville)

“I am proud to welcome Kewpie to Clarksville. This new facility represents a significant investment in our community that will not only benefit residents but our local economy as well. I appreciate everyone who helped make this announcement possible and look forward to the bright future Kewpie will have in Montgomery County.” – Representative Curtis Johnson (R-Clarksville)

About the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment to the state and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth.

