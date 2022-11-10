Clarksville Police Department arrests Jaelyn Gant in 2020 Homicide Case

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has made an arrest in the 2020 murder of Seth Stephens.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at approximately 10:30am, 28-year-old Seth Stephens was found shot multiple times at King Mao located at 210 Needmore Road.

An investigation by the Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Homicide Unit, with the assistance of the Joliet Police Department (Ilinois), led to the identification of Jaelyn Deon Gant as the suspect in the case.

The case was presented to the September 2021 Grand Jury which returned an indictment for Gant on the charges of 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Murder in Perpetration of a Crime, Aggravated Robbery, and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon. Gant has been in custody in Illinois on unrelated charges.

Gant was extradited by detectives from the Clarksville Police Department Homicide Unit from Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling, Illinois to the Montgomery County Jail, and served with the indictments.

The lead Detective is Keenan Carlton.