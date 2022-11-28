Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis releases 2023 Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s tennis coach Maria Sorbello Morrison announced the Governors’ 19-match spring schedule ahead of the program’s inaugural season in the ASUN Conference.

“We’re excited to release our first spring schedule in the ASUN!” said Sorbello Morrison, “There are a lot of different schools we have never played before and also many new places we wil travel to. Our girls, Ross [Brown], and I are excited to start this new journey in the ASUN!”

The APSU Govs’ spring slate features 10 home matches, four first-time opponents, and one Power Five foe.

Austin Peay State University opens its season on the road against a pair of Conference USA opponents in Middle Tennessee (January 22nd) and Western Kentucky (January 26th). The Govs look to open the season with their fifth all-time win against the Blue Raiders and then extend their program-record winning streak against the Hilltoppers five matches.

After hosting former conference rival Belmont (January 27th) in Evansville, the Governors travel to Kentucky for three-straight road contests.

The Govs face another pair of familiar foes to kick off their Bluegrass State trip in Murray State (February 3rd) and Southeast Missouri (February 4th) at the Kenlake Tennis Center in Hardin, Kentucky.

APSU has won five of its last six games against the Racers including a 4-3 victory last season in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Championship. The Govs then face another team they have postseason history with in the RedHawks. APSU faced the RedHawks in each of its last three postseason appearances and defeated SEMO to claim the 2021 OVC Women’s Tennis Championship.

Austin Peay State University faces Louisville (February 17th) for the second-straight season before beginning a five-match homestand against Cumberland (February 25th) and the University of the Cumberlands (February 26th).

APSU opens March against Illinois State (March 4th), followed by their first-ever match against Northern Kentucky (March 10th) and an in-state clash against Chattanooga (March 11th).

The Govs kick off ASUN play on the road against a pair of first-time opponents in Queens (March 17) and North Florida (March 19th), before returning home for its final four home matches of the season.

After opening its ASUN homestand against Lipscomb (March 24th), the Govs host Eastern Kentucky (March 26th).

Another opponent the APSU Govs are reacquainting with in the ASUN, this season is the first in the ASUN for EKU tennis as well after the program was disbanded after winning the 2018 OVC Women’s Tennis Regular Season and Tournament titles. APSU is 11-30 all-time against the Colonels and last faced them in the 2018 OVC title match.

Returning home, the Govs host Stetson (March 31st), before welcoming Florida Gulf Coast (April 2nd) to Clarksville for the home finale.

On the road for its final matches, the Govs travel to Central Arkansas (April 6th) before heading to Jacksonville, Alabama for the regular-season finale against Jacksonville State (April 8th).

All 13 ASUN women’s tennis programs make the ASUN Women’s Tennis Championship, with the top three seeds receiving an automatic bye into the quarterfinals.

The first round and quarterfinals of the tournament are held at the top four seeds, while the semifinals and championship match are held at the UNF Tennis Complex in Jacksonville, Florida.

