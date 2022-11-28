52.8 F
Clarksville
Monday, November 28, 2022
Clarksville Police Department reports Bank Robbery at Regions Bank on Lowes Drive

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At 11:00am, Monday, November 28th, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a bank robbery at the Regions Bank located at 2155 Lowes Drive. 
 
An older white male suspect, about 5′ 3″ with grey hair, wearing a puffy jacket and disposal mask, produced a note demanding money.  No weapon was seen.  The suspect was last seen on foot in the Lowe’s parking lot and may have possibly left the scene in a red 4-door sedan.
 

 
Currently, CPD doesn’t have any more information for release.
 
If anyone sees this suspect, they should call 911 immediately.
