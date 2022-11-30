APSU Women’s Basketball welcome Gardner-Webb to the Dunn Center, Thursday

Austin Peay (3-3) vs. Gardner-Webb (4-2)

Thursday, December 1st, 2022 | 11:00am CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – After five-straight road games, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team returns to Clarksville and hosts Gardner-Webb for Comfy and Cozy Day on Thursday, December 1st at 11:00am in the Winfield Dunn Center.

For Comfy and Cozy Day, Austin Peay State University Athletics encourages fans to wear their pajamas, slippers or comfiest outfits to watch the Governors take on the Runnin’ Bulldogs. APSU also will be hosting Toys for Tots at Thursday’s game. Fans can help make a child’s Christmas this holiday season by donating one toy at the front entrance of the Dunn.

Chick-Fil-A of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard is the proud sponsor of Thursday’s game and will be giving away nuggets prior to tipoff, while supplies last. Fans also can expect a special guest appearance by CFA Cow itself!

The Governors (3-3) wrapped up their longest road trip of the season at the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic last week. Senior Liz Gibbs earned all-tournament honors after averaging 7.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and a .471 field-goal percentage, while scoring a season-high 12 points in a 53-46 victory against Fairleigh Dickinson.

Thursday’s game is the second home game for the Govs this season and the first since defeating Cumberland in the season opener, 81-35, November 7th. APSU has won 13 of its last 14 home games last season and have won by an average of 19 points in that stretch.

The Govs defeated the Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-2), 73-62, last season in the first meeting between the two programs. Graduate student Yamia Johnson had a then-season-high 25 points to help secure the Govs sixth win of the 2021-22 season.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Jahmar Perkins – PxP / Zach Pugh – Color)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ (Alex Gould – PxP / Patton Cook – Color)

All home and ASUN Conference matches this season will be aired on ESPN+.

From The Jump

Austin State University returns home for the first time in five games and 24 days when it hosts Gardner-Webb on Thursday at 11:00am.

The Governors are 1-0 all-time against the Runnin’ Bulldogs and defeated them 73-62 last season in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. The APSU Govs also are 5-0 all-time against the Big South Conference.

Austin Peay State University won one of its three games at the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic last week, defeating Fairleigh Dickinson, 53-46, November 22nd.

Liz Gibbs was named the Hostilo Hoops All-Tournament Team after averaging 7.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game at the event.

The APSU Govs are 9-5 in games following a loss under Brittany Young. APSU fell in its last game to Illinois-Chicago, 62-59, November 23rd.

Austin Peay State University has won 19-straight games and 31 of its last 33 when it scored 70-or-more points.

APSU has won 20-straight games when holding its opponent to under 50 points.

The Govs have won 13 of their last 14 games in the Dunn Center, the most wins in a 14-game stretch since 2002-04.

Mariah Adams, Tiya Douglas, Liz Gibbs and Anala Nelson have started all six games this season. Yamia Johnson and Gabby Zapata Smalls have started twice this season, while Mahogany Vaught and Shamarre Hale both earned their first start as a Gov last week.

APSU is shooting 43.5 percent inside the arc this season.

The Govs are 3-0 this season when they outshoot their opponent and score more points in the paint.

The Govs have made a three-pointer in 473-straight games, a streak beginning against Kennesaw State, December 19th, 2006.

Yamia Johnson leads the ASUN and ranks 14th in Division I 1ith a .958 free-throw percentage.

About the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs

2022-23 Record: 4-2 (0-0 Big South)

2021-22 Record: 16-15 (13-5 Big South)

2021 Season Result: The Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs finished fourth in the Big South regular season standings last season. After defeating No. 5 High Point in the first round of the 2022 Big South Conference Women’s Basketball Championship, GWU suffered a 51-50, heartbreaking loss to top-ranked Campbell in the tournament’s semifinals.

Returners/Newcomers: 8/7

Notable Returner: The 2022-23 Big South Conference Preseason Player of the Year, Alasia Smith averaged 14.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game last season.

Notable Newcomer: A former teammate of Liz Gibbs at Gulf Coast State, Sarah Matthews started in 18 of 22 gam

Of Note: The Runnin’ Bulldogs were picked as the Big South Conference Preseason favorites after returning 91.2 percent of last season’s scoring. In addition to Smith, GWU also returns two additional double-digit scorers from last season in Jhessyka Williams (16.1 ppg) and Lauren Bevis (13.2 ppg)

Series History: 1-0 APSU.

Follow The APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team begins a two-game road trip against Duke on November 8th at 6:00pm in Durham, North Carolina. The game is the Govs’ second all-time meeting against the Blue Devils who are APSU’s second and final Power Five opponent o the season.