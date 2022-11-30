Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Two Juveniles Overdose on Over the Counter Medication

Montgomery County, TN – At approximately 9:20am on Wednesday, November 30th, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) patrol deputies responded to a CPR in Progress call at the Oak Plains Academy at 1751 Oak Plains Road, Ashland City, TN.

MCSO Deputies arrived to discover that two 15-year-old females were unconscious and unresponsive. Both females were transported to medical facilities. One female was pronounced deceased at Sango Emergency Room and the other was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where she is listed in critical condition. The families of both females have been notified.

MCSO Criminal Investigators responded to the scene to investigate further. They were able to determine that in the late evening of November 28th, the two female juveniles were able to make entry through the bottom part of a “dutch” style door in the nurse’s station and gain access to a bottle and several blister packs of Benadryl, an over-the-counter medication.

Through the course of the night and into the morning both females took an undetermined amount of what is believed to be Benadryl.

During morning classes on November 29th, both females became ill and fell unconscious. Oak Plains staff responded to the juveniles until emergency services arrived.

This is still an active ongoing investigation.