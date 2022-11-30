Clarksville Christmas Parade to be held this Saturday, December 3rd

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department announces that the annual Christmas parade, hosted by the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Government, will take place on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at 5:00pm in Downtown Clarksville.

The parade route will begin on Eighth Street on the Austin Peay State University campus. From Eighth Street, the parade will progress to College Street and then to University Avenue.

From there the route is the same as years past, proceeding around Public Square, the Historic Courthouse and back to Franklin Street. From Franklin, the route will turn onto Eighth Street and then return onto the APSU Campus. A map of the route can be found at https://bit.ly/3G8m97H.

Parking meters along the parade route will get covered on Friday, December 2nd beginning at 4:00pm prohibiting cars from parking in those spaces.

Starting at noon Saturday, Eighth Street and other roadways within the APSU campus will be closed to non-parade traffic. Eighth Street, College Street, University Avenue, Public Square and Franklin Street — will close at 4:45pm and reopen when the parade ends around 7:00pm.

The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) will detour traffic to assist with congestion, but citizens traveling through the downtown area should prepare for delays.

The lighted Christmas parade is an event for local businesses, schools, and organizations to showcase their Christmas spirit by preparing a float or driving a fun vehicle decorated in holiday cheer. This year’s theme is “Christmas Movies,” and participants are encouraged to embrace the theme through music, dress and décor.

For more, contact Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department at 931.645.7476 or visit www.cityofclarksville.com/parade.

