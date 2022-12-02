Tennessee River American Red Cross Chapter Names Lori Ann Tinajero Executive Director

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Region of the American Red Cross is pleased to announce that Lori Ann Tinajero has been named as the Tennessee River Chapter Executive Director.

The chapter serves Dickson County, Giles County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Maury County, Montgomery County, Perry County, Stewart County, and Wayne County in Tennessee. In addition to these counties, the Tennessee River chapter also includes Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Tinajero’s career has been based on service to others. “Red Cross serves so many individuals in our society who find themselves in the middle of a disaster, preventing a disaster, or helping others during a disaster,” she said. “The Red Cross makes a huge difference in the lives of individuals and communities. It’s an honor to be a part of this mission.”

“Lori Ann brings a wealth of diverse knowledge to her new position,” said Joel Sullivan, regional executive director for the American Red Cross Tennessee Region. “She has experience in teaching, leadership, sales, and has authored a book. I am impressed with her enthusiasm, as she has already off to a fast start working with community leaders to build relationships in the chapter footprint.”

Prior to coming to the Red Cross, Tinajero worked for the United States Air Force Auxiliary, as a Squadron Commander. “I am proud of the work I have done that has prepared me to reach out to the community, create alliances among our volunteers, and keep service at the forefront in implementing our goal in the Tennessee River Chapter,” she added.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org/Tennessee or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossTN. The American Red Cross Tennessee Region serves all 95 counties in Tennessee, Crittenden County in Arkansas, and Desoto and Tunica counties in Mississippi.

The Tennessee Region – part of a nationwide network of locally supported chapters – is comprised of the following eight Red Cross chapters: East Tennessee, Heart of Tennessee, Mid-South, Mid-West Tennessee, Nashville Area, Southeast Tennessee, Northeast Tennessee and Tennessee River.