Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball hosts Tennessee State, Saturday

Austin Peay (3-5) vs. Tennessee State (4-3)

Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 | 3:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team hosts Tennessee State for the final time in the Winfield Dunn Center on Saturday, December 3rd at 3:00pm.

The game is televised online on ESPN+. Updates are also available on the official Austin Peay State University men’s basketball Twitter and Instagram Story accounts (@GovsMBB).

Saturday’s game is a “Red Out.” All Austin Peay State University fans are encouraged to wear red to the Dunn Center. Saturday is also “Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day.”

With a valid school ID, all Austin Peay State University faculty and staff receive free admission and discounted tickets ($5.00 each) for guests to the game when they use the promo code provided in a school email and enter through Gate A.

Broadcast Information

Promotions: Red Out; Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day

TV (Internet): ESPN+

TV Talent: Barry Gresham (play-by-play), Bob Belvin (analyst)

Live Stats: letsgopeay.com

Series Information

Meeting: 84th

Overall series record: 51-32 (W1)

Series record at Austin Peay: 32-8 (W4)

Series record at Tennessee State: 13-23 (L1)

Series record at neutral site: 6-1 (W6)

Last meeting: Austin Peay 54, Tennessee State 52 (Feb. 12, 2022; at Austin Peay)

Last Austin Peay home win: Austin Peay 54, Tennessee State 52 (Feb. 12, 2022)

Last Austin Peay road win: Austin Peay 68, Tennessee State 59 (Dec. 30, 2020)

Last Austin Peay neutral site win: Austin Peay 74, Tennessee State 72 (March 3, 2016; OVC Tournament quarterfinals; Nashville, Tenn.)

Last meeting at Austin Peay: Austin Peay 54, Tennessee State 52 (Feb. 12, 2022)

Last meeting at Tennessee State: Tennessee State 65, Austin Peay 61 (Jan. 22, 2022)

Last meeting at neutral site: Austin Peay 74, Tennessee State 72 (March 3, 2016; OVC Tournament quarterfinals; Nashville, Tenn.)

First meeting: Tennessee State 119, Austin Peay 94 (March 1963; NCAA College Division Regionals; Louisville, Ky.)

First meeting in Dunn Center: Austin Peay 87, Tennessee State 73 (Nov. 29, 1976)

Head Coach Nate James vs. Tennessee State: 1-1

About the Austin Peay State University Governors

The Austin Peay State University Governors are coming off a 75-74 loss to Western Kentucky, Wednesday, in the Dunn Center. An APSU game-winning 3-point attempt as time expired rimmed in and out, and the Governors dropped their second-straight home game by just one point.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 13 of his 19 points in the first 20 minutes. He shot 8-of-15 from the field to pace four Governors in double figures. Cameron Copeland finished with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and a 3-of-4 effort from deep.

Carlos Paez scored all 14 of his points after halftime, going 3-of-6 from deep and 3-of-3 from the free throw line. Caleb Stone-Carrawell ended with 12 points on a 5-of-9 clip from the floor.

Sean Durugordon totaled seven rebounds, while Hutchins-Everett and Paez had six and five, respectively. Paez dished out four assists, while Copeland and Stone-Carrawell each netted three.

Austin Peay State University shot 50 percent (29-of-58) overall, 47.6 percent (10-of-21) from 3, and 75 percent (6-of-8) from the stripe. The Governors got 33 points from their reserves, including a combined 27 by Copeland and Stone-Carrawell.

APSU, facing the tallest team in the nation, controlled the boards 33-25, including 11-6 on the offensive glass, leading to 11 second-chance points.

The Governors limited the Hilltoppers, who entered Wednesday second in the country in 3-point percentage (.470) and 11th in 3-pointers per game (11), to a season-low four made treys and second-worst clip – 33.3 percent (4-of-12) – from beyond the arc. The first half featured seven ties and as many lead changes.

Austin Peay hit eight of its first 11 field goals and shot 57.7 percent (15-of-26) in the period. The Governors’ largest lead of the half was 14-9 following a layup by Hutchins-Everett and Copeland trey. Guy Fauntleroy canned his only bucket from behind the arc with 24 seconds on the click to give Austin Peay a 33-32 edge at halftime.

Hutchins-Everett shot 6-of-7 from the field in the first 20 minutes. Copeland was perfect (4-of-4) from the floor. Western Kentucky led 60-46 with 9:14 to go in the game before the Governors answered with 12-2 spurt in a 3:36 span, including an 8-0 run in 2:11. Copeland connected on his third 3-pointer before Paez drained back-to-back treys.

A Durugordon fastbreak layup trimmed his team’s deficit to 62-58 at the 5:33 mark. Paez converted an old-fashioned 3-point play with 20 seconds on the clock to bring APSU within one, 73-72.

After the two teams traded a pair of free throws, the Hilltoppers missed the front end of the bonus, giving the Governors the last shot of the contest. However, a 27-foot 3 from the wing did not fall.

Austin Peay State University is the only team in the nation to face the two tallest players in the country this season in Western Kentucky’s Jamarion Sharp (7-foot-5) and Purdue’s Zach Edey (7-foot-4). Including South Florida’s Russel Tchewa (7-foot-0) and Bucknell’s Andre Screen (7-foot-1) and Noah Williamson (7-foot-0), the Governors have faced five seven-footers so far this season.

The APSU Govs have won the last four meetings against the Tigers in the Dunn Center by an average of 14.3 points per game. Three of the four wins have come by 15 points or more.

Two Austin Peay State University individual single-game records were set against Tennessee State. Terry Taylor set the mark for best 3-point percentage (1.000) when he went 6-of-6 from deep on Jan. 24, 2020. Gerald Gray made the most free throws (18) on January 2nd, 1985.

Hutchins-Everett has averaged 12.5 points in two-career games versus Tennessee State.

Austin Peay State University is 3-1 this season when Stone-Carrawell scores at least 12 points.

Shon Robinson was named the ASUN Newcomer of the Week on Nov. 21. He became the school’s first player to garner the honor with the Governors playing their first season in the league. Robinson averaged 18.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in a pair of wins over Milligan and South Florida.

Against the Buffaloes, he tallied career-highs in points (27), field goals made (10), field goal attempts (16), free throws made (7), free throw attempts (13), and steals (6). Robinson posted 10 points and five rebounds in 18 minutes as the Governors defeated the Bulls and an AAC opponent for the first time in program history.

Jalen Ware was named to Greenlight Sunshine Slam, presented by Discount Tire, All-Tournament Team on November 23rd. In three games, Ware averaged 8.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game. He shot 60 percent overall (9-of-15) and from distance (3-of-5).

Austin Peay State University scored its first win in program history against South Florida and an American Athletic Conference opponent with a 62-60 victory at South Florida on November 17th. It was the first victory over a current member of the AAC since an 81-80 triumph at Memphis, then affiliated with Conference USA, on November 22nd, 2002.

Austin Peay State University has recorded 18 dunks in its first eight games.

Paez ranks seventh on APSU’s all-time list with 345 assists. He needs 14 to pass Greg Franklin ((1989-93) for sixth.

The Governors are 8-1 in their last nine games when holding opponents to 60 points or less.

Over the past five seasons, Austin Peay State University is 72-21 when holding a halftime lead.

Since the 2010-11 season, the Governors have compiled a record of 152-82 when scoring 70 or more points.

Austin Peay State University has made at least one 3-pointer in 645 straight games. The last time the Governors did not make a trey was on February 18th, 2002 against Morehead State.

The Governors have won three of their last four games when they make 10 or more 3-pointers.

APSU has won four of its last five games, including two straight, when recording 10 or more steals.

Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN and ranks 36th nationally in turnover margin (4.2). The Governors are third in the league and 73rd in the country in turnovers forced per game (15.75) and fourth in the conference and 61st nationally in fewest turnovers per game (11.5).

Paez leads the ASUN and ranks 24th nationally in free throw percentage (.913). He is fifth in the league in free throws made (21). Hutchins-Everett is fifth in the league in rebounds (52).

The Governors are represented by nine states – Tennessee (Kamarie Coffey, Codey Bates, Jacob Roberts), North Carolina (Stone-Carrawell, Ware), New York (Durugordon, Kelechi Okworogwo), New Jersey (Elijah Perkins, Rodrique Massenat), Texas (Drew Calderon), Maryland (Fauntleroy), Illinois (Robinson), Alabama (Nathan Moore), and Georgia (Copeland). Paez, from Venezuela, is the team’s lone international player.



Austin Peay State University has had a player from outside of the United States on its roster every season dating back to the 2013-14 campaign.

About the Tennessee State Tigers

The Tennessee State Tigers are coming off an 80-63 loss at Saint Louis on Wednesday. Tennessee State had three players score in double figures, led by Jr. Clay’s 17 points to go along with eight rebounds. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. and Zion Griffin each had 10 points. Zool Kueth totaled three rejections.

The Tigers shot 35.6 percent (21-of-59) overall, 28.6 percent (8-of-28) from 3, and 81.3 percent (13-of-16) from the line. Tennessee State was outrebounded 46-32, including 17-10 on the offensive glass, and outscored in the paint, 50-32, and in second-chance points, 16-4.

The Tigers have dropped two-straight overall and three-consecutive true road games, including an 0-2 mark this season.

Tennessee State leads the OVC and ranks 67th nationally in 3-point attempts per game (25.3). The Tigers also lead the OVC in the fewest turnovers per game (12.3).

Clay leads the OVC in assists per game (4.3), assist/turnover ratio (1.53), and minutes per game (33:13). He is second in the league in points per game (16.1). Zion Griffin is second in the conference in blocks (10).

Last Meeting

Austin Peay State University defeated Tennessee State, 54-52, in the Dunn Center on Feb. 12, 2022. Tariq Silver knocked down a game-winning jumper with 1.9 seconds remaining. The Governors trailed by as many as 12 in the second half and eight with a little less than five minutes remaining. What followed was an Austin Peay comeback, embarking on a 12-2 run over the final 4:40.

The APSU Govs had three players in double figures, with Hutchins-Everett and Copeland each scoring 12. Hutchins-Everett was 5-of-10 from the field. Copeland was 5-of-6 from the charity stripe. Copeland also led the Governors with nine rebounds. Stone-Carrawell had 10 points.

Austin Peay State University shot 32.7 percent (17-of-52) overall and 35 percent (7-of-20) from behind the arc. The Governors made 76.5 percent (11-of-15) from the charity stripe in the second half. Austin Peay State University got a season-high five blocks, totaled 12 assists on 17 made field goals, and held an edge in bench points (32-22).

Tip-Ins

Saturday is the 41st and final meeting between Austin Peay and Tennessee State in the Dunn Center before the Governors open F&M Bank Arena in 2023-24. The Governors are 32-8 all-time in the series in Clarksville.

The 84th edition of the Austin Peay-Tennessee State series is the first without both as members of the OVC. The Governors are in their first season in the ASUN.

The Tennessee State Tigers are Austin Peay State University Governors’ first opponent from the OVC without the Governors also a member of the league.

Tickets

Single-game tickets to any of the Governors’ 12 remaining home contests in their final season in the Dunn Center start as low as $10.00Iand can be purchased: