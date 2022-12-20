APSU Women’s Basketball plays UNC Asheville at the Dunn Center, Wednesday

Austin Peay (4-5) vs. UNC Asheville (4-6)

Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 | 2:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Coming off its largest comeback since at least 1996, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team returns to Clarksville for its nonconference finale in a Wednesday game against UNC Asheville in the Winfield Dunn Center. The starts at 2:00pm. Admission to the game is free.

Wednesday’s contest also is Youth Sports Day in the Dunn. Interested teams wanting to come and cheer on the Govs can email marketing coordinator Erin White at 1ewhite41@apsu.edu

Austin Peay (4-5) used a 32-point fourth quarter and 46 points in the paint to erase a 20-point deficit and earn a 71-67 road victory against rival Murray State, December 13th. Mariah Adams led the Governors with 16 points and six assists in the win while four other Govs – Jada Roberson (12), Shamarre Hale (12) and Yamia Johnson (10) – also reached double figures in scoring.

Johnson leads the APSU Govs’ offense with 12.8 points per game this season and also leads the ASUN Conference – and ranks 24th nationally – with a .915 free-throw percentage.

UNC Asheville (4-6) has lost four-straight games, including its most recent game, a 79-67 decision against Wofford, Monday. McKinley Brooks-Sumpter leads the Bulldogs with 11.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM – Jahmar Perkins (PxP) / Zach Pugh (Color)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ — Alex Gould (PxP) / Patton Cook (Color)

All home and ASUN Conference games are live-streamed on ESPN+.

From The Jump

After two-straight road games, Austin Peay State University returns to the Winfield Dunn Center for its final nonconference game against UNC Asheville.

The Governors came back from down 20 points to win their last game against Murray State, December 13th.

Austin Peay State University is 1-0 all-time against UNC Asheville and last defeated them 76-50 on December 16th, 2021, in Asheville, North Carolina.

Yamia Johnson leads APSU in scoring with 12.8 points per game.

Johnson also leads the ASUN and ranks 24th nationally with a .915 free-throw percentage.

Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN and ranks 34th in Division I with a .768 free-throw percentage.

The Governors are third in the ASUN and 47th in Division I in three-point defense, holding teams to just 26.0 percent from deep.

The APSU Govs have won four of their last five – and 19 of their last 21 – when they outscore their opponent in the paint.



Austin Peay State University has made a three-pointer in 476-straight games, a streak that began against Evansville, December 21st, 2006.



APSU has won 20 straight games when they score 70-plus points.

About the UNC Asheville Bulldogs

2022-23 Record: 4-6 (0-0 Big South)

2021-22 Record: 10-22 (3-15 Big South)

2021-22 Season Result: The Bulldogs entered the 2022 Big South Women’s Basketball Tournament as the No. 11 seed after picking up just three wins in conference play. However, UNCA defeated No. 6 North Carolina A&T and No. 3 UNC Upstate before eventually falling to No. 2 Longwood in the tournament’s semifinals.

Notable Returner: After redshirting during her first season in Asheville, McKinley Brooks-Sumpter leads the Bulldogs with 11.6 points per game and has scored in double figures in four-straight games and seven of her last eight.

Notable Newcomer: N/A

Series History: 1-0 APSU

Last Meeting: The Governors earned their eighth win of the 2021-22 season in.a 76-50 victory against the Bulldogs in Asheville, North Carolina. Alumna Karle Pace scored a game-high 20 points and paced a Govs’ offense that shot 49 percent from the field and 48 percent from deep.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ inaugural season as a member of the ASUN Conference, follow the women’s basketball team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Tickets

Season and single-game tickets are on sale for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season! Fans can purchase their tickets online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



With its 10-game nonconference schedule behind it, the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team prepares for its 18-game, inaugural ASUN Conference season which begins on January 2nd with a 5:00pm game against Queens in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Following their game against fellow ASUN newcomer, the Govs head to Kennesaw, Georgia for a January 5th, 6:00pm game against Kennesaw State.