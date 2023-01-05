Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball falls at Kennesaw State, 66-57

Kennesaw, GA – Jada Roberson and Tiya Douglas combined for 28 points, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team dropped a 66-57 ASUN Conference contest to Kennesaw State, Thursday, at the KSU Convocation Center.

Kennesaw State (5-8, 1-1 ASUN) struck first in the night’s opening quarter, splitting a pair of free throw attempts before Mariah Adams put the Govs on the board with her first score, resulting in the first of 12 lead changes.

Tiya Douglas’ first of a career-high four three-pointers gave Austin Peay (6-6, 1-1 ASUN) a 6-5 advantage.

The APSU Govs trailed 12-9 with under 10 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, before an Owls’ foul sent Ashlei Kirven to the line for two. After sinking the first, the Beaumont, Texas native’s second attempt hit back iron, but was secured by Jada Roberson who drew the foul, made both attempts and brought APSU within one to start the second quarter.

A Liz Gibbs’ pull-up jumper kicked off a dominant start to the second quarter which saw the Govs go on an 8-0 run in just over two minutes to take a 21-15 lead and force a KSU timeout.

The Owls trimmed their deficit to one after the timeout, but Douglas’ second make from deep extended APSU’s lead to four with 4:13 remaining in the half.

Kennesaw State answered Douglas’ triple with five-straight points, but the Govs were able to regain their lead before the break on a pair of Roberson free throws.

Roberson led the Govs with eight points with six made free throws on as many attempts in the opening half. She was followed by Douglas’ six points on two three-pointers.

After retaking the lead on the second half’s first possession, the Owls took a 34-29 lead with 8:09 remaining in the third quarter and held a two-possession lead into the quarter’s media timeout.

KSU extended its lead to a then, game-high seven points at 42-35, but six Yamia Johnson points led a 9-3 Govs’ run.

Austin Peay State University enjoyed its best offensive quarter in the third, making 50 percent of its shot from the field, both of its attempts from three-point range, and eight free throws.

Roberson opened the fourth quarter with her second basket to tie the score at 48, however, it was the final time the game was even, as the Owls answered with a three-minute, 7-0 run. Baskets by Shamarre Hale and Roberson brought APSU within three midway through the quarter, but another three-minute scoring drought aided in KSU re-extending its lead to seven with 1:24 remaining.

The Govs and Owls traded free throws over the game’s last 90 seconds, with KSU coming away with the nine-point win.

The Difference

Kennesaw State outshot Austin Peay State University, 54.5 percent to 32.1 percent from the field in the second half, outscoring the Govs 41-31 over the game’s final 20 minutes.

APSU also was held to nine made field goals and 11-of-21 from the field in the second half.

Inside the Box Score

Tiya Douglas matched her career-high and tied with Jada Roberson for a team-high 14 points.

Douglas’ four threes were the most of her career and the most by a Governor this season.

Roberson’s 14 points were her most as a Gov.

Shamarre Hale led Austin Peay State University in rebounds for the third time this season with eight boards.

The APSU Govs’ 25 bench points were its fourth most this season.



Thursday’s 12 lead changes were the most in a game this season.



With 22 points in the paint, APSU now has reached 20 points between the lanes in four-straight games.

Coach’s Corner

With head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young

Opening thoughts… “I thought we fought hard and competed for 40 minutes. A game like this comes down to execution. This was a game of runs, Kennesaw made some runs which we were able to answer for the most part until their run in the fourth quarter where they outscored us 18-11. A couple of other things that really stand out to me was our free-throw shooting which really lacked in this one… After nonconference play, we led the ASUN in free-throw, but we need to relax in the moment. If we make nine or 10 of those 15 missed shots, we put ourselves in position to win this game.”

On Tiya Douglas … “We have a few players on the team like Tiya that have been staples from the beginning. From the summer, preseason, nonconference and now in conference, they have been consistent for us and Tiya is one of those players. With school being out, she is starting to get back into her routine. Her shot looks smooth, and we are going to continue to trust in her.”

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team returns home for the first in ASUN Conference play when it hosts Stetson on January 7th at 2:00pm CT in the Winfield Dunn Center.