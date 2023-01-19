APSU Beach Volleyball releases 2023 ASUN Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a regular-season conference title, Austin Peay State University (APSU) head beach volleyball coach Taylor Mott unveiled the 2023 schedule, Wednesday, highlighted by a pair of home tournaments and the Governors return to the ASUN Conference.

The APSU Govs kick off their seventh season of beach volleyball at the Morehead State’s Grand Sands Tournament, February 25th-26th, in Loveland, Ohio, where they will take on the Eagles, Liberty – whose beach volleyball team competes as a club sport – and ASUN Conference rival Eastern Kentucky.

Austin Peay State University then travels to North Alabama’s tournament, March 10th-11th, where they are set to square off with the host Lions and Chattanooga. The first of two home tournaments is up next when the Governors host Central Arkansas, UT Martin, and Lindenwood at the Governors Beach Challenge, March 17th-18th.

The EKU Beach Tournament, March 24th-25th, is up next with the Govs traveling to Richmond, Kentucky, to take on the host Colonels, Liberty, Tusculum, and Ottawa. Then Austin Peay State University heads south for the UAB Beach Classic, March 31st-April 1st, where they will play host Alabama-Birmingham, Mercer, Louisiana-Monroe, and ASUN foe Jacksonville.

The Governors then travel to in-state rival UT Martin, on April 4th, for a midweek doubleheader against the Skyhawks and North Alabama at Skyhawk Beach Volleyball Complex.

Austin Peay State University wraps up the regular season when it hosts the Govs Beach Bash, April 14th-15th, with Chattanooga and Jacksonville State currently set to attend the event.

The ASUN Conference Beach Volleyball Championship is set for April 20th-23rd, with North Florida hosting the event at the Cooper Beach Volleyball Complex in Jacksonville, Florida. The format of the ASUN Championship will be announced at a later date.

Exact match dates, times, and opponents will be finalized in the coming weeks.

2023 APSU Beach Volleyball Schedule