Clarksville Gas and Water Department offices to close early

News Staff
Clarksville Gas and Water Department Administration and Engineering
Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) offices will close early today, Tuesday, January 31st, 2023, at 1:00pm due to the inclement weather and hazardous driving conditions.

On-call personnel will be available to address gas, water and sewer emergencies during the closing. Customers should call the after-hours phone line, 931.645.0116, to report an emergency.


The following utility bill payment options are available 24 hours a day for customer convenience.

  • Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, pay-by-phone feature.
  • WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com, online payment and account management.
  • Payment drop box, 2215 Madison Street
  • Kiosk Pay Sites (no fee for Gas & Water bill payments)
    • 111 Cunningham Lane, drive-up kiosk
    • 1599 Ft. Campbell Boulevard
    • 1801 Ashland City Road
    • 2537 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
    • 3880 Trenton Road
    • 2021 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans to reopen offices on Wednesday, February 1st, at 8:00am.


About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

