Planters Bank Season of Giving donates Over $100,000 to Local Non-Profit Organizations

Hopkinsville, KY – During the ninth annual Planters Bank Season of Giving, Planters Bank donated $102,902.28 to 12 community organizations throughout Western Kentucky and Tennessee.

The Planters Bank Season of Giving is a bank tradition that has the goal of supporting community organizations. This year, things were done a bit differently than in past years of the community giving campaign.

During the Season of Giving this time, the bank collected items requested by the non-profit organizations and offered to match each item donation with a monetary donation for its value.

Planters Bank CEO Elizabeth McCoy says, “We selected organizations to support that we knew we could make twice the impact. We collected items in donation drives for 3 months in all of our branches. Then, we matched those donations’ monetary value with our own dollar-for-dollar donations, resulting in over $100,000 in checks to local groups.”

Featured Organizations & Branch Locations

• Bella’s Closet – Planters Bank, Rossview (Clarksville) – $11,722.00

• Webster County Community Food Bank – Planters Bank, Providence – $25,970.00

• Toys for Tots – Planters Bank, Hilldale (Clarksville)- $5,993.00

• St. Vincent De Paul Union County – Planters Bank, Sturgis – $7,371.00

• Joy Closet – Planters Bank, Main (Hopkinsville) – $6,842.00

• YAIPak Outreach – Planters Bank, Sango (Clarksville) – $5,536.57

• 4H Youth Development – Planters Bank, Princeton – $8,113.00

• Aaron McNeil House – Planters Bank, Indian Hills (Hopkinsville) – $5,130.00

• Richview Middle School – Planters Bank, Commerce (Clarksville) – $5,759.00

• DAPS – Planters Bank, Dawson Springs – $8,020.71

• Alpha Pregnancy Care- Planters Bank, Boulevard (Hopkinsville) – $5,588.00

• Landon’s Hope – Planters Bank, Sebree – $6,857.00

Season of Giving began as a fun way to bring attention to organizations Planters Bank supports and has grown into a program the bank and its employees look forward to each year. Planters Bank would like to thank the community for its generosity in helping support local organizations year after year.

About Planters Bank

Planters Bank is headquartered in Hopkinsville, KY, and has twelve locations throughout Western Kentucky and Tennessee. Planters Bank is a community bank that is committed to delivering an exceptional banking experience all while giving back to the community.

Find out more about Planters Bank by visiting www.plantersbankonline.com.