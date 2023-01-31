Clarksville has the Third Most Expensive Gas Prices in Tennessee

Tennessee fell to the 11th least expensive market in the nation

Nashville, TN – Tennessee gas price increases slowed over the weekend, but not before rising an average of 13 cents in the early parts of last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.28 which is 43 cents more expensive than one month ago and 18 cents more than one year ago.

“We typically don’t see big gains in gas prices so early in the year, however, that’s exactly what Tennessee drivers have seen so far this month,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“Right now, we’re still seeing upward pressure in the oil market thanks to increased demand, higher global oil prices, and ongoing market optimism that global oil demand could be more robust than expected in 2023. It’s difficult to predict when increasing prices across the state will come to an end, but as we head into this week it’s likely that Tennesseans will continue to see fluctuating prices at the pump,” Cooper stated.

Tennessee gas prices have risen 40 cents since January 1st and are the most expensive pump prices we have seen since mid-November.

Quick Facts

47% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.25

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $3.07 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.55 for regular unleaded

National Gas Prices

The recent run of daily one- to four-cent price increases slowed heading into the weekend, with prices now dipping slightly to start the week. However, increased demand and higher global oil prices pushed the national average for a gallon of gas up eight cents since last week to $3.50.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose slightly from 8.05 to 8.14 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.7 million bbl to 232 million bbl. Rising gas demand and elevated oil prices have contributed to higher pump prices.

Today’s national average of $3.50 is 33 cents more than a month ago and 14 cents more than a year ago.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $1.33 to settle at $79.68. Although a higher dollar contributed to pushing prices lower at the end of the week, oil prices rose earlier last week amid ongoing market optimism that global oil demand will be more robust than anticipated in 2023 due to China re-opening its economy after imposing strict COVID-19 lockdowns that curtailed demand.



For this week, crude prices could increase again if the market sees more indications that inflation may be cooling, which could keep oil demand robust despite ongoing concerns that a recession may occur this year.



Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Nashville ($3.35), Cleveland ($3.32), Clarksville ($3.30)

Least expensive metro markets – Knoxville ($3.18), Morristown ($3.19), Kingsport ($3.23)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.281 $3.285 $3.150 $2.851 $3.099 Chattanooga $3.297 $3.304 $3.131 $2.773 $3.070 Knoxville $3.186 $3.188 $3.089 $2.858 $3.051 Memphis $3.302 $3.299 $3.173 $2.907 $3.174 Nashville $3.356 $3.364 $3.186 $2.849 $3.148 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

